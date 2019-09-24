I haven't written anything for public consumption for quite a few years now, other than posting on our forum, and the reason is mainly the "Cassandra Complex" just mentioned. I came to realize fully that there just isn't anything that can be done to change the mad descent of humanity into near extinction. In addition to that, beginning back in the early days, vigorous efforts were made to suppress my warnings by taking me off the stage, so to say.
Failing that, the global censorship imposed by Google, Facebook, Twitter and the mainstream media has taken its toll. SOTT.net used to have 6 million readers a month - now we are lucky if we get 2 million. Referrals from FB and Twitter used to be our main mode of connection; now they have faded to oblivion.
Anyway, I'm not dead yet and everything is pretty much proceeding as predicted by our prophecy project - The Cassiopaean Experiment - and we have a good idea of where it will end.
But Greta Thunberg has no idea. And the propagation of her ignorance is literally criminal which, since she is a willing participant, though little more than a child, makes her a criminal too. She doesn't realize that, of course, because she has been thoroughly brainwashed - as has a whole generation of children on this planet; but when was that ever not the case? The words change, but the tune is the same: manipulation and control of humanity is the game.
Prophet vs Prophet
Once upon a time there were two kings of two small kingdoms who were related by marriage. The first king decided to pay a visit to his brother-in-law, the second king. When he arrived for his visit, he was welcomed by the second king who had prepared all sorts of goodies and entertainment.
After a great deal of feasting and merriment, the second king told his brother-in-law, the first king, that he was inclined to think of all of his possessions as mutual and he hoped the first king felt the same. This made the first king a bit nervous and he wondered what all of this was leading up to - and he was not long in finding out. The second king wanted to make war against one of his neighbors and take territory and spoil, but, in order to do this, he needed help. He knew that his brother-in-law had no such ambitions, and he had been softening him up to ask for his aid.
The first king was a bit taken aback at this request and asked if they could call in some prophets to find out if this plan was a wise course to pursue. The second king willingly called 400 prophets. All of them, to a man, commended the plan and praised the acumen and ambition of their king. But, the first king was still uneasy - something just did not feel right in his gut. He asked if there was not just one more prophet to consult. As it turned out, there was, but the second king warned the first king not to expect much from this fellow for there was hatred between them and this bad feeling made this last prophet prejudiced against any plan of the second king. Having thoroughly assassinated the last prophet's character, he then called him in.
Sure enough, the last prophet contradicted all 400 of the other prophets and told the second king that he would die if he went into battle. To punish this rudeness, the second king had the offending oracle cast into prison to think about his audacity until the return of the kings and the army. Insisting that his prophecy was true, the last prophet commented to the king that he would certainly be amazed at their return.
But, the wicked second king had a plan. Having persuaded his brother-in-law to accompany him, he arranged to go into battle dressed as a common soldier, while his relation went attired in his kingly robes.
As it turned out, the enemy soldiers had been instructed to immediately seek out and kill only the second king. During the course of the engagement, the enemy soldiers chased after the only man attired as a king, and, finding him to not be the man they were after, they turned in rage and frustration and killed the nearest common soldier -- who happened to be the evil second king. Prophecy fulfilled.
There are several important lessons in this story. The first is that prophecy is inexorable unless fundamental alterations in activity and direction are made. You can't fool Quantum Reality! The second is: true prophecy very often manifests in the very same ratio depicted in this story: 400 to 1. A third - and no less important - lesson is that people seldom want to hear the truth because it is hard to give up the games and rationalizations. And, finally, the easiest way to avoid truth is to assassinate either the speaker or his character.
The story of Jonah illuminates the opposite side of the coin. As you may recall, Jonah had been called to prophesy destruction upon the decadent and sinful city of Nineveh. He did his job well (after being sufficiently motivated by an enforced meditation in the alimentary canal of a large fish.) To Jonah's surprise, the Ninevites repented and changed their ways and, as a result, the disaster was called off! Instead of being overjoyed, Jonah was mortified. It seemed to him that he had been made out a fool. He was so humiliated that he stalked off to sulk in anger. God had a little chat with him and pointed out that there were other purposes for prophetic enlightenment - namely, repentance and change.
In the present we have modern day prophets - statisticians and various scientists - projecting trends and probabilities. In most instances, both in private and public affairs, decisions are based upon these types of data. Since these modern "divinatory" methods rely on masses of statistics which reflect purely material acts, the elevating quality of an ideal is neither considered nor projected. As a result, the predictions upon which our culture has framed its activities result in true evolution - which is an inexorable downward spiral of decline and decay.
In this respect, eschatological predictions can serve as a stepping stone to awareness, which may serve to activate those higher aspirations, which then may act in a mitigating fashion upon future events. If enough people become convinced that something dreadful is about to happen unless we change our ways, it may create the necessary elevation in ideals which would serve to alter quantum realities.
Back when I began publishing the Cassiopaean Experiment transcripts, I naively had the idea that people would understand that unless there was a global sea-change in fundamental attitude toward reality, humanity was in a sinking ship.
But that change in fundamental attitudes has not occurred; in fact, I can hardly imagine a world more mired in lies and self-delusion than the present one. But I am not surprised. I predicted it all 30 years ago.
Gurdjieff had a story that describes exactly what is going on with the Liberal/Left/Democrats/Fill in the blank of the similar pro-establishment party from your country:
"There is an Eastern tale which speaks about a very rich magician who had a great many sheep. But at the same time this magician was very mean. He did not want to hire shepherds, nor did he want to erect a fence about the pasture where his sheep were grazing. The sheep consequently often wandered into the forest, fell into ravines, and so on, and above all they ran away, for they knew that the magician wanted their flesh and skins and this they did not like.This accurately describes the condition of the great masses of humanity at the present time. In order to awaken, first of all one must realize that one is in a state of sleep. And, in order to realize that one is, indeed, in a state of sleep, one must recognize and fully understand the nature of the forces which operate to keep one in the state of sleep, or hypnosis. It is absurd to think that this can be done by seeking information from the very source which induces the hypnosis. Gurdjieff went on to say:
At last the magician found a remedy. He hypnotized his sheep and suggested to them first of all that they were immortal and that no harm was being done to them when they were skinned, that, on the contrary, it would be very good for them and even pleasant; secondly he suggested that the magician was a good master who loved his flock so much that he was ready to do anything in the world for them; and in the third place he suggested to them that if anything at all were going to happen to them it was not going to happen just then, at any rate not that day, and therefore they had no need to think about it. Further the magician suggested to his sheep that they were not sheep at all; to some of them he suggested that they were lions, to others that they were eagles, to others that they were men, and to others that they were magicians.
And after this, all his cares and worries about the sheep came to an end. They never ran away again but quietly awaited the time when the magician would require their flesh and skins."
"Theoretically, (a man can awaken) but practically it is almost impossible because as soon as a man awakens for a moment and opens his eyes, all the forces that caused him to fall asleep begin to act upon him with tenfold energy and he immediately falls asleep again, very often dreaming that he is awake or awakening."It is in the awakening of mankind that the hope of mitigating the prophesied disasters lies. In order to bring a halt to the conditions which have operated to bring humanity to the present deplorable conditions, they must be exposed and understood. The False Prophet - the strong delusion to error - must be overcome.
"Beware of false prophets who come to you dressed as sheep but inside they are devouring wolves. You will fully recognize them by their fruits. Do people pick grapes from thorns or figs from thistles?... A good tree cannot bear bad fruit; nor can a bad tree bear excellent fruit." (Matt. 7:15,23)While everyone will readily admit that there is probably too much violence on television and the internet and that the incessant advertizing is probably pure balderdash, very few people have a real conception of the precise nature and extent of the hypnotic influence of the media. Still fewer have any idea of the purposes behind this inducement. Wallace and Wallechinsky write in The People's Almanac:
"After World War II, television flourished... Psychologists and sociologists were brought in to study human nature in relation to selling; in other words, to figure out how to manipulate people without their feeling manipulated. Dr. Ernest Dichter, President of the Institute for Motivational Research made a statement in 1941... 'the successful ad agency manipulates human motivations and desires and develops a need for goods with which the public has at one time been unfamiliar -- perhaps even undesirous of purchasing.Aside from the fact that TV and 'screen culture' generally has been shown to be extremely detrimental to children and that it is now thought that most of the deteriorating aspects of society can be attributed to the decaying values portrayed on media, there is a deeper and more insidious effect upon the human psyche. As quoted, it is a planned and deliberate manipulation to spread acquiescence and conformity and to hypnotize the masses to submit to the authority of the screen.
Discussing the influence of television, Daniel Boorstin wrote: 'Here at last is a supermarket of surrogate experience. Successful programming offers entertainment - under the guise of instruction; instruction - under the guise of entertainment; political persuasion - with the appeal of advertising; and advertising - with the appeal of drama.'
"Programed television serves not only to spread acquiescence and conformity, but it represents a deliberate industry approach."
Allen Funt, host of a popular show, Candid Camera, was once asked what was the most disturbing thing he had learned about people in his years of dealing with them through the media. His response was chilling in its ramifications: "The worst thing, and I see it over and over, is how easily people can be led by any kind of authority figure, or even the most minimal kinds of authority. A well-dressed man walks up the down escalator and most people will turn around and try desperately to go up also... We put up a sign on the road, 'Delaware Closed Today'. Motorists didn't even question it. Instead they asked: 'Is Jersey open?'"
A picture is forming of a deliberately contrived society of televised conformity, literate and creative inadequacy, and social unrest and decadence. It is apparent that the media is in charge of propagating these conditions.
It is accepted that the burgeoning social breakdown, which also costs these industrial giants vast sums of money, is mostly attributable to the frustrations and dissatisfactions engendered by the false view of reality presented via the media. Why don't they use their financial resources to back the motivation masters to figure out how to present programming which could effect positive changes? Can it be that the conditions of society, including the programed response to "minimal signs of authority" are planned? Would anyone care to suggest that the figures and studies relating to the detrimental influence of programming is not available to them and that they don't realize that it is costing them money? If that is the case, then they are too stupid to be arbiters of our values and we should disregard them entirely in any event. If it is not the case, then we must assume that there is an object to this manipulation.
There is much evidence to support the idea that this purpose, or the object of this manipulation, is to create psychological and social disunity sufficient to permit the instituting of a totalitarian government at the behest of the people. It is further theorized that the "super-wealthy elite" seek to control the entire world from behind the scenes and it is to this end that they mastermind and fund the various actions which appear to the masses as political and international "accidents". F.D.R. said: "nothing in politics ever happens by accident; if it happens, you can bet it was planned!" And he was in a position to know.
There is much evidence to support the notion that wars are fomented and fought to redistribute these balances of financial power behind the scenes and that, though our fathers, brother, grandfathers, uncles, cousins and sons die in these actions, they are merely games of "International Relations" played by those whose money and position give them little else with which to occupy their time or intelligence.
There is, however, a consequence to this game of global chess which is apparent to neither the players nor the pawns of the game.
Ideologically-Manufactured Reality vs Objective Reality
Let's face it, life on this planet, thanks to the pathological elements that always rise to power, has never been a rose garden or a bowl of cherries. But things really are as bad now as they ever were in places like Sodom and Gomorrah just before an apparent overhead comet explosion wiped them off the map, or the legendary Atlantis on the eve of destruction. And that is what should give us pause. George Santayana, in his work The Life of Reason wrote "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it". But the Liberal/Left are busy scrubbing and re-writing history, guided by their Post-modernist/Marxist ideologies, which basically amount to little more than "You create your own reality" (YCYOR). The hard facts of classical physics that operate in the world of collapsed waves have been tossed out and replaced by the delusional idea that Quantum Uncertainty can be applied to hard reality.
As the brain interacts with its environment, synaptic circuits combine to form synaptic maps of the world perceived by the senses. These maps describe small segments of that world - shape, color, movement - and these maps are scattered throughout the brain. As the brain's synaptic network evolves, beginning at birth - or even before - these maps process information simultaneously and in parallel. Based on our synaptic maps of the world, we are enabled to have a more or less objective view of reality.
Classical physics asserts that the future already exists, as do the present and past. Everything that ever will happen has already happened. But for some unknown reason our minds can only experience the future a piece at a time in what we call the present.
Quantum physics, on the other hand, says that we can never predict the future with absolute certainty. The future does not yet exist in a single definite state. Quantum uncertainty does not deny us all knowledge about the future. It gives us the tools to make predictions, but only in terms of probabilities.
Bohr and other leading physicists of the Copenhagen School say that objective reality is an ambiguous concept at the quantum level. In physics, our knowledge comes only when we actually measure something, and even then the way we decide to perform the measurement affects the results we obtain.
Quantum mechanics leaves the observer uncertain about the actual nature of reality. Are they really waves or particles? We don't know and no experiment will tell us. Detecting one of the attributes automatically excludes knowledge about the other.
The universe has many possible future states or potentialities represented by the wave function. The wave function is constantly collapsing into the present as the many possible states become a single state as the present unfolds and possibilities become actualities.
Many individuals have decided that this Quantum Uncertainty means that you can "create your own reality" by what you believe, or depending upon what you give your attention to. This is a popular idea among many New Age types, and is actually the foundation of most religions whether they realize it or not.
Our universe seems to be made up of matter/energy and of consciousness. Matter/energy by itself "prefers", as it seems, a chaotic state. Matter/energy by itself doesn't even have a concept of "creation" or "organization". It is the consciousness that brings to life these concepts and by its interaction with matter pushes the universe towards chaos and decay or towards order and creation.
This phenomenon can be modeled mathematically and simulated on a computer using EEQT (Event Enhanced Quantum Theory). Whether EEQT faithfully models the interaction of consciousness with matter, we do not know; but chances are that it does because it seems to describe correctly physical phenomena better than just the orthodox quantum mechanics or its rival theories (Bohmian mechanics, GRW theory etc.)
What we learn from EEQT can be described in simple terms as follows:
Let us call our material universe "the system". The system is characterized by a certain "state". It is useful to represent the state of the system as a point on a disc. The central point of the disk, its origin, is the state of chaos. We could also describe it as "Infinite Potential." The points on the boundary represents "pure states" of being, that is states with "pure, non-fuzzy, knowledge". In between there are mixed states. The closer the state is to the boundary, the more pure, more "organized" it is.
Now, an external "observer", a "consciousness unit", has some idea - maybe accurate, maybe false or anywhere in between - about the "real state" of the system, and observes the system with this "belief" about the state. Observation, if prolonged, causes the state of the system to "jump". In this sense, you DO "create your own reality", but the devil, as always, is in the details.
The details are that the resulting state of the system under observation can be more pure, or more chaotic, depending on the "direction" of the jump. The direction of the jump depends on how objective - how close to the reality of the actual state - the observation is.
According to EEQT if the expectations of the observer are close to the actual state of the system, the system jumps, more often than not, into a more organized, less chaotic state.
In other words, if the observer's knowledge of the actual state is close to the truth, then the very act of observation and verification causes a jump quickly, and the resulting state is more organized; pure. If the observer's knowledge of the actual state is false, then it usually takes a long time to cause a change in the state of the system, and the resulting state is more chaotic.
In short, everyone who "believes" in an attempt to "create reality" that is different from what IS, adds to the increase of chaos and entropy. If your beliefs are orthogonal to the truth, no matter how strongly you believe them, you are essentially coming into conflict with how the Universe views itself, and - I can assure you - you ain't gonna win that contest. You are inviting destruction upon yourself and all who engage in this "staring down the universe" exercise with you.
On the other hand, if you are able to view the Universe as it views itself, objectively, without blinking, and with acceptance of the reality and appropriate responses to how things really are, you then become more "aligned" with the Creative energy of the universe and your very consciousness becomes a transducer of order energy, and your actions are consonant with what is. Your energy of observation, given unconditionally, matched by the appropriate actions, can bring order to chaos, can create out of infinite potential.
Greta Thunberg: False Prophet, Creator of Chaos
Thunberg has been held up as the new Prophet of Doom and Gloom. Aside from the fact that her antics remind me of the Children's Crusade back in 1212 (look up what happened to them), that poor mentally ill Joan of Arc, and even the poor, exploited children of Joseph Goebbels, who were murdered by their parents when faced with the end of their Left/Nazi dreams of global domination, I am rather outraged that the Liberal/Left of this day and time has been allowed to drive their delusions so far that young people are terrified of being alive.
I obtained a transcript of Thunberg's speech here and will now comment on it. Her words were given in answer to the question: "What is your message for world leaders?"
"My message is that we'll be watching you."It doesn't help at all to watch anything if you do not know what you are looking for or how to identify it. Greta and her puppet masters do not; they have lived too long in their Post-modernist YCYOR world to have a clue about what is really going on and how they, themselves, have been manipulated. Greta continued:
"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!"It's true, she should not be "up there". But she doesn't even stop to think about the fact that "nothing in politics happens by accident". She is simply a tool of those driving humanity into a state of chaos so that totalitarian controls will be accepted by the masses of humanity in order to gain peace.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"Yes, it is true that the manipulation masters of this world have "stolen dreams" from about everybody on the planet, just not exactly the way Greta thinks; what's worse, she doesn't realize that she is a tool to steal even more dreams from more people!
"For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you're doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight."Here's where Greta's beliefs are totally orthogonal to the TRUTH. The science has NOT been "crystal clear" for 30 years, science being another tool of Post-modernist and Marxist politics for at least that long if not longer. As for whether there are any solutions about how to deal with an Ice Age, I would agree that nothing is in sight.
But perhaps that was planned by the puppet masters behind Greta's own string pullers. Is it a way-out conspiracy theory to suggest that, somewhere at the top, they know that it is an Ice Age coming and NOT Global Warming, and that all the latter is designed to do is to get scientists who are easily bought to take their eye off the ball and contribute to the ultimate chaos that will result when Glacial Rebound suddenly surges upon us?
It will be something like the whole world packing for a trip to a tropical island but being diverted to Antarctica.
"You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe that."Greta is wrong: the Puppet Masters of Deception behind the whole Global Warming Scam are certainly Evil with a capital E. So again, her beliefs are orthogonal to the Truth.
"The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees [Celsius], and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control."Again, Greta is believing lies. The truth is that the Ice Age may be retarded or ameliorated by carbon emissions and we should not be worrying about them at all. That's "dressing for the tropical island" stuff.
"Fifty percent may be acceptable to you. But those numbers do not include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution or the aspects of equity and climate justice. They also rely on my generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist."Oh yeah, I'm sure this came right out of the brain of this mentally challenged girl!
"So a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us — we who have to live with the consequences.
"To have a 67% chance of staying below a 1.5 degrees global temperature rise - the best odds given by the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] - the world had 420 gigatons of CO2 left to emit back on Jan. 1st, 2018. Today that figure is already down to less than 350 gigatons.
"How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just 'business as usual' and some technical solutions? With today's emissions levels, that remaining CO2 budget will be entirely gone within less than 8 1/2 years."
I've got news for you, Greta: let us hope that current rates of carbon emissions help to stave off the Ice Age - though I doubt that is possible. Already the signs are appearing that it is only a short time before the silence of the ice will once again descend upon vast areas of the globe, agricultural production will suffer, people will starve, disease will run rampant over weak and starving populations and very likely up to 75% of the population of the planet will die of one thing or another related to an Ice Age. It's happened before, it is going to happen again, and all Ice Ages are preceded by periods of Global Warming.
"There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today, because these numbers are too uncomfortable. And you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is.Indeed, the wave of change is already here, but Greta and her marketers haven't got a clue about its true nature, nor the psychic/psychological preparations needed to ride the wave. Embittered with people, society and creation itself, they have placed malnourished, immature vegan teenaged activists into positions of authority, seek to generate a climate of vengeance, and have thereby aligned themselves with the forces of destruction.
"You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.
"We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.
Thank you."
Here we can cue the Children's Crusade where thousands of children marched off to save Jerusalem from the infidels and ended up in the slave markets of Constantinople.
Well, it's 400-to-1 here. I'm betting on Ice Age and making my plans accordingly. Greta and her handlers and followers can pack for the tropical island if they want to, I'm buying mukluks and snowshoes.
Today's Children's Crusade and the incipient hysteria it whips up is false prophecy. Beware!