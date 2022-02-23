Puppet Masters
Fitting: Tucker Carlson mocks authoritarian Justin Trudeau for taking a 'stand against authoritarianism'
The Post Millennial
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 18:47 UTC
"Just a day after declaring himself King of Canada, Justin Trudeau announced that he is going to sanction Russia in the name of 'protecting democracy' in Ukraine, which is not a democracy," Tucker Carlson said. "Joe Biden has also announced sanctions to save democracy."
"What is going on here?" Carlson asked. "Can anyone speak in an honest declarative sentence?"
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a first round of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday in response to Putin recognizing the independence of Ukraine separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Canada and our allies will defend democracy. We are taking these actions today, to stand against authoritarianism," Trudeau said.
On Monday evening, the Canadian Parliament voted to pass Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request to invoke the Emergencies Act, making it the first time the Act has been invoked in Canada's history. The vote was 185 in favor to 151 against.
The Act was invoked in response to protests by a convoy of truckers who parked their rigs in Ottawa for three weeks while demanding that Trudeau lift the vaccine mandate for those in their industry.
