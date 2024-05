© Tom O’Brien

Postgraduate students were back in Firth, Orkney, recently to carry out test-pitting on a promontory at the northern end of the Wasdale loch.Previous visits were for walkover survey practical sessions, but this time the focus was on seeing what, if any, archaeology survives and whether it could clarify the nature of the feature.Although it's possible to cross dry-shod these days,led to the suggestion it may be a crannog In his Reminiscences of an Orkney Parish, John Firth (1838-1922) wrote that: "During the Middle Ages several chapels existed in the district now known as the parish of Firth - one on the island in the Loch of Wasdale."In 1985, the Orcadian author Bessie Skea told of a tradition that the northern promontorythat was thought to relate to the chapel on the south-eastern crannog.Test-pitting sees the insertion of a small, metre-square trench allowing the recovery of any topsoil artefacts and subsoil deposits. In addition, it gives archaeologists a glimpse of any buried archaeological remains.On the Wasdale promontory, the students, accompanied by lecturer Martin Carruthers and ORCA's Chris Gee, opened two trial trenches. One revealed huge quantities of cairn-like rubble, the other rather more structural remains or a stone surface.Martin Carruthers explained: "The overall impression given is that"In terms of artefacts, apart from some later post-medieval glazed pottery, we recovered"This artefact could turn out to be the first indication of the real antiquity of the islet/crannog.