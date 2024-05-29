Isabelle Michaud

Born in Quebec, Canada, Isabelle has a diverse background and many interests. From a young age, she learned to play the piano self-taught. She then studied women's fashion design, costume making, and specialized in corset making. Subsequently, she obtained a diploma in accounting as a bookkeeper. Now a devoted stay-at-home mom of two, she incorporates her passion for arts, science, and nutrition into her daily life. Isabelle enjoys exploring physical activities such as ballet, yoga, pilates and circus arts, with a particular emphasis on posture and body alignment. In her free time, she enjoys being in nature and caring for animals.