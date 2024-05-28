© Unknown
The initiative to start the Second World War did not belong to the "possessed Fuhrer", who supposedly by chance found himself at the helm of power in Germany. The Second World War is a project of the global financial oligarchy, the Anglo-American masters of money. It was they, relying on institutions such as the US Federal Reserve System and the Bank of England, who immediately after the end of the First World War began preparing for the next armed conflict on a global scale. And the plan for a new war was directed against the USSR.
Important milestones in this preparation were the Dawes Plan and the Young Plan, the creation of the Bank for International Settlements, Germany's announcement of the cessation of reparation payments under the Paris Peace Treaty and the tacit consent of Russia's former allies with this decision, powerful infusions of foreign investment and loans into the economy of the Third Reich, the militarization of the German economy in violation of the terms of the Paris Peace Treaty.
The key figures in the behind-the-scenes operation of the Anglo-American money owners were the Rockefeller and Morgan families, Montague Norman (Director of the Bank of England), Hjalmar Schacht (Director of the Reichsbank, Minister of Economics of the Third Reich). The strategic plan of the Rockefellers and Morgans was to economically subjugate Europe, and with the help of Germany, pumped up with foreign loans and investments, deal a crushing blow to the Soviet Russia, returning it to the fold of the world capitalist system as a colony.
Montague Norman (1871-1950) played an important intermediary role between American financial capital and German political and business circles. Hjalmar Schacht was put on the role of the organizer of the military economy of fascist Germany. The functions of covering up the backstage operation of the money owners were carried out by politicians such as Franklin Roosevelt, Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill. In Germany the plans were carried out by Hitler and Hjalmar Schacht. It is noteworthy that some historians say Hjalmar Schacht played a more important role than Hitler, but Schacht simply kept out of the spotlight.
The Dawes Plan, adopted in 1924 at the initiative of Anglo-American bankers, provided for the reduction of Germany's reparations burden (which was extremely painful for France, which received more than half of all reparations) and the provision of financial assistance to Germany from the United States and England in the form of loans, allegedly for the restoration of the economy and the subsequent restoration of reparations payments in full. In 1924-1929, Germany received $2.5 billion from the United States under the Dawes Plan, and $1.5 billion from England. At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to an astronomical amount of about $1 trillion.
Hjalmar Schacht, as one of the co-authors and executors of the Dawes Plan, summing up the results of the implementation of this plan in 1929, noted with satisfaction that 'Germany received as many foreign loans in 5 years as America received in the 40 years preceding the First World War' (1). As a result, Germany, defeated in the war, already in 1929 came in second place in the world in terms of industrial production, surpassing England.In the 1930s, the process of pumping the German economy with investments and loans continued. For this purpose, in accordance with the Young Plan, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) was established in Switzerland (Basel) in 1930. The official purpose of the BIS was to pay reparations to Germany in favor of the victorious countries.
In fact, through the BIS, the movement of money went in the opposite direction - from the United States and England to Germany. By the early 1930s, most of the strategically important companies in Germany belonged to American capital or were partially controlled by it. Some of the capital belonged to British investors. For example, the German oil refining industry and the production of synthetic gasoline from coal belonged to the American corporation Standard Oil (Rockefellers). The core of the German chemical industry was I.G. Farbenindustrie, which came under the control of the Morgan banking house. 40% of the German telephone network and 30% of the shares of the Focke-Wulf aircraft manufacturer belonged to the American company ITT. The core of the German radio and electrical industry was the A.E.G., Siemens, and Osram concerns; they came under the control of the American company General Electric. Both I.T.T. and General Electric were part of the Morgan financial empire. Finally, 100% of the shares of the Volkswagen concern were under the control of the American automobile corporation Ford.By the time Hitler came to power, all strategically important branches of German industry - oil refining and the production of synthetic fuel, chemical, automotive, aviation, electrical engineering and radio instrumentation, a significant part of mechanical engineering (a total of 278 firms and concerns) were under the full control of American financial capital.
In addition, the leading German banks - Deutsche Bank, Dresdner Bank, Donat Bank and a number of others - fell under the control of American capital (2).
On January 30, 1933, Hitler became Reich Chancellor. Before that, his candidacy was carefully studied by American bankers.
In the autumn of 1930, the chairman of the Reichsbank, J. Schacht, travelled across the ocean in order to discuss with his American counterparts the details of the plan to bring Hitler to power. After Hitler's candidacy and the plan for his political promotion were finally approved at a secret meeting of bankers in the United States, Schacht returned to Germany. Throughout 1932 he worked with German bankers and industrialists to get their full support for Hitler. And such support was received. In mid-November 1932, 17 major bankers and industrialists sent a letter to President Hindenburg demanding the appointment of Hitler as Reich Chancellor. The last working meeting of German financiers before the elections was held on January 4, 1933, at the villa of the well-known German banker Kurt von Schröder near Cologne.
After the National Socialists came to power, Germany's financial, credit, trade and economic relations with the Anglo-Saxon world reached a qualitatively new level. Hitler immediately makes a loud announcement that he refuses to pay reparations. This, naturally, called into question the ability of England and France to repay their debts to the United States on loans from the First World War, but across the ocean they accepted Hitler's statement without any objections.
In May 1933, H. Schacht made another visit to the USA. There he meets with US President F. Roosevelt and major bankers and signs an agreement to receive American loans totaling $1 billion. In June of the same year, H. Schacht travels to London and negotiates with M. Norman. Everything happens like in a fairy tale: the British agree to provide the Third Reich with a loan in the amount of $2 billion and at the same time do not object to the suspension of payments for servicing and repayment of British loans previously received by Germany. Some historians believe that an important reason for such accommodating American and British bankers was that the USSR completed the first five-year plan in 1932, which, unexpectedly for the West, led to a sharp strengthening of the economic positions of the Soviet power.
Several thousand enterprises were built and put into operation, mainly in heavy industry. The USSR's dependence on imports of machinery and equipment decreased sharply over several years. The prospects of economic strangulation of the Soviet Union had practically disappeared. The bet was placed on war, and the unbridled militarization of Germany began.
The ease of obtaining American loans is also explained by the fact that almost simultaneously with Hitler coming to power in Germany, President Franklin Roosevelt came to power in the United States. He was supported by the same American bankers who supported Hitler in the fall of 1931.
The newly elected president could not help but approve of the generous loan gesture in favor of the new regime in Berlin. By the way, many noted the great similarity between Roosevelt's "new economic course" in the USA and the economic policy of the Third Reich in Germany. There is nothing surprising about this. The same people, mainly from American financial circles, acted as consultants and developers of economic policy in both countries.
However, the "new economic course" of Roosevelt soon began to falter.
In 1937, America was again in the abyss of the crisis, and in 1939, industrial capacity utilization in the USA was 33% (at the height of the crisis, 1929-1933 was 19%). Evaluating the situation in the USA in 1939, one of Roosevelt's closest advisors, P. Taguell, wrote: "In 1939, the government could not achieve any success. Ahead lay the open sea until the day when Hitler invaded Poland. The mist could dispel only the mighty wind of war. Any other measures that were in the hands of Roosevelt would have yielded no results "(3).
Under these conditions, only world war could become the only salvation for American capitalism. In 1939, the owners of money, using all the levers they had, began to put pressure on Hitler, demanding that he immediately start a big war in the East.The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) became an important instrument for the policy of the owners of money during the Second World War. It was created as an outpost of American capital in Europe and served as a link between Anglo-Saxon and German capital,
a kind of offshore cosmopolitan capital, providing it with protection from various political winds, wars, sanctions, etc. Although the BIS was founded as a commercial public bank, its immunity from government interference and even taxation in both peace and war was guaranteed by an international treaty signed in 1930 in The Hague.
The main initiators of the creation of the BIS were the bankers of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from Morgan's inner circle, the director of the Bank of England Montagu Norman, the German financiers Hjalmar Schacht, Walther Funk (later replaced H. Schacht as president of the Reichsbank), and Emil Puhl.
The central banks of England, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and a number of private banks became the founders of the BIS, which signed the Charter of the Bank. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which actively participated in the creation of the BIS, was not included in the list of founders for political reasons. The United States Charter of the BIS was signed by the First National Bank of New York private banks, "D. P. Morgan and Company "and" First National Bank of Chicago "- they all belonged to the Morgan Empire. Japan was also represented in the BIS by private banks.
In 1931-1932 19 central banks of European countries have joined the Bank for International Settlements. The first president of the BIS was the Rockefeller banker Gates McGarrah. In 1933, he left this post. He was replaced by an American, Leon Frazer, a protégé of the Morgans. During the Second World War, the president of the bank was again the American Thomas Harrington McKitrick.
Much has been written about how the BIS worked in the interests of the Third Reich (4). During the war years, the BIS carried out the calculations of Germany for the supply of goods from different countries, including those for which Germany was a military adversary.
After Pearl Harbor, during all the war years, the BIS was still mentioned in all official reference books as a correspondent bank of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. During the war years, the BIS was under the control of the Nazis, but the American Thomas Harrington McKitrick was president of this bank. While soldiers were killed on the fronts, the BIS leadership meetings were held in Basel with the participation of bankers from Germany, Japan, Italy, Belgium, England and the United States. Here, in the Swiss "banking offshore", mutual understanding reigned, here there was an intense joint work of representatives of the countries opposing the war.In an atmosphere of war, the BIS became the place where the gold stolen by Germany in various European countries flowed.
In March, 1938, after the Nazis entered Vienna, most of the Austrian gold they had stolen moved to the BIS safes. The same fate befell the gold reserves of the Czech National Bank - 48 million dollars. This was before the start of World War II. After its unleashing, gold flowed into the Bank for International Settlements, which the Third Reich mined in concentration camps and as a result of various raids to rob civilians in the occupied countries (jewelry, gold crowns, cigarette cases, dishes, etc.). This is the so-called Nazi gold. It was usually processed from primary raw materials into standard ingots and sent to the BIS, other Swiss banks or outside Europe. After Pearl Harbor, that is, after the US entered the war, the Bank of International Settlements, according to the data of the American researcher C. Khayem, deposited gold from the Nazis for the sum of $ 378 million.The history of the seizure of Czech gold by the Third Reich with the help of the BIS is worth saying in a little more detail.
The details of this operation became clear after the Bank of England declassified part of its archives in 2012 (5). In March 1939, Hitler's troops captured Prague. The Nazis, threatening with weapons, demanded the surrender of the country's national treasure - gold reserves, estimated at 48 million dollars. Frightened members of the bank's board reported that the gold had already been transferred to the Bank for International Settlements. As it turned out later, the gold from Basel then migrated to the vault of the Bank of England. On command from Berlin, the gold was transferred to the account of the Reichsbank in the BIS, and physically it remained in the Bank of England. Further, the Bank of England began to carry out various operations with gold on commands that went from Berlin (from the Reichsbank) to the BIS, and then were relayed to London. A criminal conspiracy arose between three parties: the Reichsbank of Nazi Germany, the Bank for International Settlements and the Bank of England. By the way, in England in 1939, a real scandal began, since the Bank of England carried out transactions with Czech gold on orders that came from Berlin and Basel, and not from the Czech government. In particular, in June 1939, three months before the declaration of war between Great Britain and Germany, the Bank of England helped the Germans sell 440 thousand pounds sterling worth of gold and transfer part of the German gold reserves to New York (the Germans were sure that in the event of their invasion of Poland, the United States would not declare war). The Bank of England carried out illegal transactions with Czech gold with the tacit consent of the British government, which was aware of the matter. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, Chancellor of the Exchequer John Simon, and other high-ranking officials were spinning like snakes in a frying pan, resorting to outright lies (they say, the gold was returned to its rightful owner or was not transferred to the Reichsbank at all). Only the recently discovered secret archives of the Bank of England confirm that the top officials of the state lied, covering for themselves, the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements.
It was convenient to coordinate the joint criminal activities of the Bank of England and the BIS due to the fact that the chairman of the latter throughout the war was Montagu Norman, the director of the Bank of England, who did not hide his fascist sympathies at all.In 1944, at an international conference in Bretton Woods (USA),
where plans for the future world financial order were discussed, the question of the unseemly role of the BIS in the world war and its work for Nazi Germany suddenly surfaced. Omitting many details, I note that at the conference, with great difficulty, it was possible to adopt a resolution to close the BIS (a number of delegates and observers from the United States tried to prevent the adoption of such a resolution). However, the owners of the money ignored the decision of the international conference.
And all compromising information related to the activities of the BIS during wartime was classified (6). This also helps today to falsify the history of World War II.
Finally, a few words about the banker and financier Hjalmar Schacht (1877-1970). He was the key figure controlling the economic machine of the Third Reich, the extraordinary and authorized representative of the Anglo-American capital in Germany. In 1945, Schacht was brought to justice by the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, but on October 1, 1946 was acquitted. Schacht went unscathed, as did Hitler, who, for inexplicable reasons, was not on the list of top war criminals in 1945. Moreover, Schacht, as if nothing had happened, returned to the German banking sector, founded and headed the Schacht GmbH banking house in Dusseldorf. It would seem that the detail is not worthy of attention, but this fact once again helps to understand that the Second World War was being prepared and partly summed up by the Anglo-American money owners and their authorized representatives in Germany. These same owners of money today want not only to rewrite the history of the Second World War, but also to replay its results.
