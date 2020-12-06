Bretton Woods 2.0
Do you know what it means when the Managing Director of the IMF warns of a "new Bretton Woods moment?" How about when the head of the BIS revels in the total surveillance power that digital currencies will afford the central bankers? Well, you're about to. Don't miss this info-packed edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peels back the layers of the great currency reset onion and uncovers the New World (Monetary) Order.


SHOW NOTES

A New Bretton Woods Moment

Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve

The WWI Conspiracy

Winds of Change: The Case for New Digital Currency by Christine Lagarde

China Prepping Digital Yuan

Who's Afraid of Decentralized Currency?

The Bitcoin Psyop

Central bank cryptocurrencies

What's in Store for the Dollar? (Goldman Sachs)

Central bank digital currencies: foundational principles and core features

Cross-Border Payment — A Vision for the Future

Interview 1604 - John Titus on Central Bank Digital Currencies

Bill Gates on Digital Currency

Who Is Bill Gates?

The battle of Bretton Woods : John Maynard Keynes, Harry Dexter White, and the making of a new world order

Zhou Xiaochuan: Reform the international monetary system

Steven Guinness website

Bank of England Governor Signals Central Bank Digital Currency is Coming

BOE on Course to Begin Roll Out of New Payment System

