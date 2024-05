© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A different type of war

it's not like conflicts in Middle East, where if you're on a base you're "relatively safe."

a willingness to give up everything

Foreign fighters coming to Ukraine

Western fighters who joined the war in Ukraine have been killed, in some cases, because they assumed the fight would be easy, a US veteran who fought in Ukraine told Business Insider.The veteran, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a lot of foreign veterans who came to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion "A lot of Westerners that come to Ukraine,He saidwhen he first started fighting there. But that changed, and he better understood how risky it was,The veteran started fighting when Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022 and left Ukraine last December. He fought in some of the deadliest areas, like Kharkiv and Bakhmut , and also served as a combat medic for his unit, helping injured comrades.He said heHe explained that it wasThat same comparison has been made by other US veterans in Ukraine, who described the fight in Ukraine as more intense.One, who uses the call sign Jackie and who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, previously told BI that theBoth men also compared the war in Ukraine to World War I standing out as defining elements of the conflict.The veteran said that Western fighters in Ukraine need to try and adapt to those conditions if they hope to survive."Meanwhile, a lot of the Westerners, they already have a set idea about how things should be and everything, and it's just not that way out in Ukraine."He said foreign fighters need "a willingness to learn and. You have to be willing to fucking give up everything in order to fight this fucking war."Western tactics have been questioned in this war, with Ukrainian soldiers and some experts saying that the NATO-style training given to Ukrainian soldiers has not been right for this war against Russia's military.The veteran said of foreign fighters in Ukraine: "A lot of these people, they're just not willing to give up and to do what actually needs to be done for that country."He was one of many foreign fighters who fought for Ukraine. Many of those who have signed up have had previous combat experience, such as with the US military, though some had none. Others have said they had experience but were lying.Many who have come have cited what they said was a need to fight back against global injustice and defend democracy in Ukraine.But some of those fighters say that some of their comrades came just to seek adventure or escape from problems at home.Reasons aside, many foreign fighters have been killed, as Business Insider's Cameron Manley previously reported , with some international survivors saying they were used as a "sacrificial unit."