Without warning, a series of 3 powerful explosions occurred this morning, sending tens of thousands of rock and mud into the air. This occurred at one of Sumatra's most dangerous volcanoes known as Suoh. What occurred was a cluster of phreatic eruptions, which this video will explain how they formed and the general geologic setting in Indonesia.The thumbnail of today's video shows the 2018 eruption of Kilauea in Hawaii and not the 2024 eruption of Suoh in Indonesia. The reason for this is I was unable to find a high enough resolution image to use for a thumbnail for Suoh, and decided to find an image which might somewhat closely match the appearance of its second explosion.