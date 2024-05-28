NATO OTAN
© Olivier Matthys / AP
Ukraine should also be able to strike targets in Russia with the use of weapons donated by NATO countries. This is what the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance suggested, Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with the British weekly "The Economist".

"The time has come for NATO member countries to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions on the use of the weapons they donated to Ukraine," she said. "Denying Ukraine the ability to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it difficult for them to defend themselves especially now that there is a lot of fighting going on in the Kharkiv region, near the border," Stoltenberg explained.

Regarding the Russian offensive in the region, the NATO secretary general believes that this will not lead to a breakthrough by Moscow. "They will continue to make marginal advances, for which they are willing to pay a high price," he said. Stoltenberg, however, admitted that the situation is delicate for Kiev. "The European allies promised one million rounds of artillery ammunition and we have yet to see anything like this," the secretary general lamented.