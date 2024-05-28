© Olivier Matthys / AP

Ukraine should also be able to strike targets in Russia with the use of weapons donated by NATO countries. This is what the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance suggested, Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with the British weekly "The Economist".Stoltenberg explained.Regarding the Russian offensive in the region, the NATO secretary general believes that this will not lead to a breakthrough by Moscow. "They will continue to make marginal advances, for which they are willing to pay a high price," he said. Stoltenberg, however, admitted that the situation is delicate for Kiev. "The European allies promised one million rounds of artillery ammunition and we have yet to see anything like this," the secretary general lamented.