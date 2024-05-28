© FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty

The UN's special rapporteur on Palestine on Saturday urged member states to impose sanctions on Israel along with an arms embargo until it stops "this madness," Anadolu reports.Francesca Albanese said on X.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its latest ruling ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.she said.she added.and allowing access for investigators to the blockaded enclave.Over 35,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.