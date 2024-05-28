© Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

The top US diplomat wants Ukraine to be given permission to use American weapons beyond its bordersreferring to unnamed US officials.The ban, according to the White House, was imposed out of concern that if US arms were used inside what Washington acknowledges as Russian territory it would trigger an escalation and potentially World War III.citing insider sources.Ukrainian officials have claimed that being unable to target Russian forces across the border with American weapons led to the failure of its troops to prevent the recent Russian advances in Kharkov Region.The Times said that Ukrainian weapons "don't pack the power and speed of the American weapons."A group of representatives signed a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday calling for the Ukrainian request to be granted.During a hearing in Congress on Tuesday,He called the outlined territory a "sanctuary zone" for Russian troops and accused the Biden administration of tying the hands of the Ukrainians behind their backs.and has argued that the West should not fear Russia's reaction. Moscow believes that Zelensky's goal is to trigger an escalation to maintain his position.Russia is currently conducting a military drill to test its capability to use non-strategic nuclear weapons, which Putin ordered in response to hostile rhetoric by Western officials. One such remark identified by Moscow came from