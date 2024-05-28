OF THE
TIMES
23 May, 2024 20:532) Listen to how Johnson pronounces: "The single best investment..." and not only that, he recommends strikes from Ukraine into Russia using western supplied weapons, and data.
UK MPs applaud Ukrainian neo-Nazis (PHOTOS)
[...]
Fedosiuk, Serbov and Vernygora also posed with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who famously visited Kiev in April 2022 to torpedo any possibility of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.
Johnson was photographed with the trio while holding an Azov banner featuring the Wolfsangel symbol once used by the Waffen-SS Division Das Reich and several Wehrmacht units during WWII.
A video making the rounds on social media shows Johnson speaking at a reception for the Azov militants, urging the British government to give Ukraine whatever it wants - money, missiles, and air defenses.
"The single best investment that we can make in the defense of the whole Euro-Atlantic area is supporting Ukrainian heroes," Johnson is recorded as saying. Former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace was also present at the event.
HITTING Russian heartlands, more troops and a steady flow of Western weapons are key to Ukraine winning the war against Putin, a former British general has said.3) See also statements from the Etonian PM, where one wonders if she functions as spokeswoman for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Sir Richard Barrons told The Sun's World at War show that there are three major ways Kyiv can decisively defeat Moscow's forces in the "next year".
We want transparency... we don't want to leave muddy water in this country, because a 'Georgian Maidan' could lead our country to very serious consequences, to its 'Ukrainization'. We cannot agree with this," Kobakhidze stated on Georgian Channel 1.4) Add to the above a heading from the Russian website, Pravda: Britain has stopped hiding NATO instructors in Ukraine which in part relies on an article from May 21 published in the British Tabloid, The Sun: BATTLE READY Brit hero soldier who has trained 14,000 Ukrainian troops to pummel Putin lifts lid on his secret frontline base. When reading you will see that this guy is a volunteer, not a NATO instructor officially. From this narrow perspective it could be claimed by the Western censors, as it probably will be, apart from the website being banned in the EU, that this is not true, but using a figure of speech, the veneer covering the reality is very thin indeed. Here are excerpts from The Sun article:Some people want muddy water here; we don't want it. Some people want Maidan here; we don't want Maidan. Some people want a second front [against Russia]. We don't want a second front.The prime minister stressed that the new law would help ensure that foreign influence is regulated and kept in check, and "the transparency of NGOs is one of the main levers that will allow us to do this."
Never before seen video of Sun man Paul Sims lifts the lid on the camp's operations, just a few miles from the frontline in Kharkiv.As a comment to the above, during the WWII, Waffe-SS had ethnic groups fighting with them. For details, see the Wiki for Waffen-SS Divisions. From this perspective, one should be open to the possibility that there besides the above Canadians, Americans, Brits, are other embedded groups, notably Polish, German and French.
[...]
He meets the heroic Brit soldier, Dan Ridley, who set up the Trident Defense Initiative over two years ago.
[...]
But by the end of this week, Dan, 28, and his team of instructors at Trident Defense Initiative (TDI), will have trained over 14,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the war.
[...]
At a secret frontline base where Brits and US have trained 14,000 troops
[...]
There is a step change in the air - or as Dan puts it: "It feels like Russia's getting its s*** together."
[..]
The Sun was yesterday given exclusive access to the British-run HQ which is located just a few miles from the frontline in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv.
[...]
Heroic Dan, originally of Croydon, south London, does not court the limelight.
He doesn't have a TikTok account, is not all over social media and questions the motives of others who are now long gone from the frontline.
[...]
He was originally a private for four years in the 2nd Battalion of The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment.
After leaving the Armed Forces he travelled to Ukraine and joined the country's marines
[...]
"You don't get paid doing this. We get no funding from the government.
"I met the Ukrainian ministry of defence, I met the generals, I've met everyone. I knew they would never fund it.
"We now have private direct donors from America and I've got a good budget now.
"Not enough, but better than I've ever had. We get to build places like this as a result.
"I've been working with the heads of the region and the military commanders here for two years straight now.
"I submit numbers and the courses open and they send soldiers by order."
[...]
But he is also keen to point out that he is not offering basic training for squaddies.
He says: "We're offering them combat preparation as opposed to training.
"Training can take six months to a year, making them into a soldier.
"Combat preparation is done over a much smaller time-scale and it's to prepare people directly for combat instead of drills and locker inspections.
"The soldiers we see have already been through their basic training and have been at their units for a few months.
[...]
Former US Marine Noah is among the instructors. We meet him digging a shallow shell scrape, known in the US as a Ranger Grave.
He says: "I never got to do anything as a marine because I joined up during peacetime.
"All I did was train, so I decided to come over here.
"I'm training with the guys first to understand the reality of how things are, but probably in the next month or so I'll join a Ukrainian unit.
"I've got other western friends - Canadians, Americans, Brits - who are fighting and I know them personally.
"I figured this would be a good place to learn the reality of what guys are dealing with and get a better perspective."
Apparently, this base in the Kharkiv region is not the only one in Ukraine, and there are dozens of landfills [former now bombed out bases?]. And everywhere volunteer instructors are former military personnel from Western countries. The growing number of publications and materials about them says one thing: no one is particularly hiding their presence anymore, while politicians are not ambiguously hinting.The article ends:
"NATO is helping as much as possible today. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, there are a few troops there, that is, soldiers. There are few soldiers there: observers, engineers," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
Ukraine does not have enough soldiers to hold the front line. At the same time, the number of publications about mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Western press is also growing. All this says only one thing - it is no longer possible to hide your [their] presence, and society needs to be carefully prepared for official statements.The article has a video that includes clips from The Sun article, the statement from Donald Tusk, images of Macron, and statements from Ukrainian POW. It is all in Russian, but can still serve as documentation for some of the quotes and claims made in the article.
The Sun: BATTLE READY Brit hero soldier who has trained 14,000 Ukrainian troops to pummel Putin lifts lid on his secret frontline base.Ignoring the fact that the Ukrainians are fed up with "Nato training", including the fumbling Brits.
Ignoring the fact that the Ukrainians are fed up with "Nato training", including the fumbling Brits.That is true, but just as NATO is stepping up, is it not also the case that politicians and a critical number of their voters in many, especially European countries, have worked up such a frenzy that they are close to where the Ukrainian were ten year ago. What results might that give?
... is it not also the case that politicians and a critical number of their voters in many, especially European countries, have worked up such a frenzy that they are close to where the Ukrainian were ten year ago. What results might that give?I see a high probability we will see this very same year.
Of course, no one in the country knew about it until now. Currently, politicians behave like dogs unleashed.
Personally, I'm aiming for the World War 1 treaty.
At that time, many alliances were signed before the war, and when the trigger came and Franz Ferdinand was killed, everything happened automatically, subsequent countries declared wars on each other, bound by previous treaties.
Well, at least we know where we stand.
Is this inevitable?
Of course it can be avoided.The weak link is always people.
If people go to war, whether for patriotic reasons, or for revenge, or for money... then there will be war.
The responsibility will rest with these people.
NOT ON POLITICIANS!!!
They play the role of provocateurs and will not be held responsible for it.
YOU WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO SUBMIT TO PROVOCATION OR NOT.
Of course, it won't be that simple.
To make your decision easier, you can be bombed, deprived of work and food, so that the only option is to go to the front.
They can tell you that the enemy is very bad and that you are fighting for a good cause, for America, etc., so they will appeal to your sense of patriotism.
If that doesn't work, they'll shoot you in the head.
...but the decision WILL ALWAYS BE YOURS!