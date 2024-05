It was more cry for help than a genuine attempt.

A Former Royal Marine accused of spying for Hong Kong has been found dead in 'unexplained' circumstances last night.Matthew Trickett, 37 wasThe suspected spy, whocharged with betraying his country.In a statement, his family said: 'We're mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother and family man.'Speaking of the Royal Marine's death, a local resident told MailOnline: 'This has been extremely disturbing for residents.'Police have been going around asking for doorbell cam in the hope of tracing his movements.'The next thing we heard, this was an unexplained death and now we hear about the spying charges he was facing.'Police said they are currentlyBut it can be revealed thatDespite this, the Afghanistan veteran was released on bail last Monday.In an extraordinary espionage case which is the first of its kind,ItThe trio were charged last Monday under the new National Security Act brought in last year to target those working secretly for hostile states within the UK.Born in Poole, Dorset, in 1987, TrickettHeHeTrickett was then employed by the UK Border Force at Heathrow Airport before joining Home Office Immigration Enforcement on February 21 this year.When he appeared in court last Monday (may 13), there were concerns for his health after he had attempted suicide two days earlier.Kashif Malik, prosecuting, told Westminster Magistrates Court said: 'On Saturday morning he attempted to hurt himself, to commit suicide. The custody team intervened and he is now on a 24 hour watch.How realistic that is, we don't know but it was put before us that having already tried to harm himself while in prison, he should be remanded in custody for own safety.'But Julian Hayes, defending, played down the suicide attempt, which he blamed on Trickett's medical condition.He said:Mr Hayes told the courton bail and suggested he could report daily to a police station.He added: 'CandidlyA Thames Valley Police spokesman said his body had been found seven days later: 'At around 5.15pm on Sunday (19/5) officers attended Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, following a report from a member of the public.'Officers attended the scene and found a man. Emergency treatment was commenced but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.'An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.'The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is routine where there has been a death following police contact.The IOPC have assessed that the matter should be investigated by Thames Valley Police's Professional Standards Department.