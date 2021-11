CIA looks beyond hardware

A lack of top-tier intelligence on Chinese President Xi Jinping's inner circle is frustrating senior Biden administration officials struggling to get ahead of Beijing's next steps, according to current and former officials who have reviewed the most sensitive US intelligence reports.Those officials, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive issues, say China is becoming a harder target and more opaque, just as the demand for insights into Xi's decision-making is soaring and tensions with the United States are heating up over issues from Taiwan to high technology.That reality comes after officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations said they were surprised by Beijing's rapid moves to consolidate control of Hong Kong , project military power across the South China Sea , limit probes into the origins of Covid-19 , undercut Chinese companies going public in the US and ramp up hacking against adversaries.The current and former officials emphasise that America's spy agencies have long struggled to provide the insights policymakers demand on China. The hurdles facing the US intelligence community are both deep-seated - Beijing did significant damage to American spy networks in China before Xi's presidency - and basic, including"Our human intelligence has been lagging for decades," former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview, when asked about China. "I never feel I have enough intelligence. I'm always willing to hear more. I'm never satisfied. No decision maker should be."As the Biden administration seeks to shift more of its foreign policy strategy towards countering China, China Mission Centre to hone the agency's focus on "an increasingly adversarial Chinese government".Some of the people interviewed by Bloomberg said thatCIA officials declined to comment.Several of the current and former officials say US intelligence shortfalls are worsening, a problem that comes as the 68-year-old Xi seeks to cement his legacy alongside former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping at a key Communist Party meeting in Beijing this week. That gathering, one of the last hurdlestakes place with the US having little insight on some basic issues, such as who his eventual successor is likely to be. And itCriticism of the intelligence community's insights on China weigh most heavily on the CIA, which has primary responsibility for recruiting spies and saw its network severely damaged more than a decade ago by Beijing's counter-intelligence efforts.Those efforts were detailed extensively, he added.But for the leading consumers of intelligence in the Biden administration - a group that includes the senior-most officials with access to the highly classified President's Daily Brief - a stronger pivot to China cannot come soon enough. Last week, the Pentagon said it now saw China's nuclear arsenal growing faster than forecast , the latest in a series of stepped-up assessments of Beijing's global ambitions.Xi's sweeping efforts to change China's domestic politics and consolidate his control also have taken a toll on American intelligence.Consumers of intelligence often failed to recognise the severity of these challenges, former US officials explained, and might have unrealistic expectations for what conclusions could be drawn from any raw intelligence collected in the field., two former officials said.Despite China's history as a "hard target" for the CIA to penetrate, the agency exists precisely to overcome such challenges, whether it is deciphering the leadership of al-Qaeda or Kim Jong-un's regime in North Korea.What's more, the agency, one former intelligence official said. Its ability to penetrate the Chinese leadership has ebbed and flowed over time, but the agency's current ability to do so is more limited, the person said.Another former official said that if he were sitting in the White House Situation Room today,. This person said the Trump White House also lacked good intelligence on China's strategy towards Vietnam, India and North Korea.The frustrations of administration officials echo public assessments from Congress.A partially redacted House Intelligence Committee report from September 2020 concluded that"Absent a significant realignment of resources, the US government and intelligence community will fail to achieve the outcomes requiredfor decades to come, and to protect the US health and security," according to the report.The report also cited America's foreign policy focus on the Middle East and the "war on terror" as reasons the intelligence community came to treat "traditional intelligence missions as secondary to counterterrorism".A leading concern now is the question of whether Xi would invade Taiwan, or possibly seek to take smaller islands controlled by Taiwan, a move that would be seen as a significant test of Western resolve.General Mark Milley, chairman of the within the next 24 months . And China's state media have sought to quiet online speculation that a conflict with Taiwan may be imminent."Xi has sent contradictory signals on Taiwan," said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. "It is difficult to disaggregate which signals Xi intends for the party elite, the general domestic audience, Taiwan audiences or the United States."For now, the intelligence community's analysis relies more on inductive reasoning about whether an invasion would align with Xi's stated objectives than on raw intelligence on the Chinese leader's views, according to the people.Former officials explained that recovering from China's dismantling of the CIA's network in China involves a multi-year process that includes the recruitment and onboarding of new assets, followed by systematically increasing the asset's access to sensitive information. That is probably still under way, the people said.In addition, CIA officers in China face daunting challenges posed by China's burgeoning surveillance state, which has blanketedIn an interview with National Public Radio in July, Burns said the agency was looking into how to deal with "ubiquitous technical surveillance" and otherBurns also has hinted at one potential fix for the agency's problems.The CIA chief told NPR that the agency was considering whether to deploy China specialists in locations outside China, following the approach used to counter Soviet influence in the Cold War.One of the former officials said the effort was being undertaken partlythan the closely surveilled streets of Beijing.But that strategy is more of a long-term fix. In the short term, officials are having to brace for more of the rapid moves that have distinguished Xi's leadership in recent years, without knowing what they may be.Bolton, who served under former president Donald Trump, said that meant officials would have to play the hand they were holding now, making the best use of what they had, even if that information had gaps that were widening over time."There comes a point when you have to make a decision," he said. "You're not going to have complete intel. Live with it."