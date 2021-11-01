© Tom Fisk / Pexels

The Russian Export Center (REC) expects trade turnover between Russia and China, the head of the state institution Veronika Nikishina said during an online conference on Monday."This year, [Russia-China] trade shows rapid growth: in the first eight months of 2021, trade turnoverIn the summer, trade between our two countries reached a record level of $12 billion per month. AndNikishina said.She noted that Russian exports to China jumped by 34% to $42.3 billion in the reporting period, whileAccording to REC estimates, the turnover will exceed $130 billion by the year's end, topping the record $111 billion reached in pre-pandemic 2019. Nikishina noted that China has been Russia's main foreign trade partner since 2010, dominating Russian imports since 2008 and exports since 2017.China's share in Russia's trade amounted to 17.7% in the first eight months of this year, with a 14.2% share in exports and 23.3% in imports. According to the official, even the Covid-19 pandemic was unable to hinder the countries' efforts to strengthen mutual trade."In 2020, Russian-Chinese trade turned out to be very resistant to the crisis. Amid the pandemic and the fall in world prices,Nikishina said.According to the official, deliveries of these goods have been growing for seven consecutive years, and the trend continues through 2021."For eight months of 2021, their deliveries amounted to $11.4 billion, exceeding the level of 2020 by 19%," Nikishina specified. Products that showed the largest growth are copper, aluminum, direct reduced iron, copper wire, fertilizers, lumber, oilseeds, crustaceans, paper and cardboard.