Outsized Role of Real Estate

30% of China's GDP

40% of bank loans

50% of fiscal revenues of local governments

75% of household wealth



Why Real Estate Cannot be Easily Deflated

Long-term Stagnation is Unavoidable

The financial struggles of China's real estate developers have been making the headlines for the last few months. There are two lines of thoughts on this crisis. First, China's real estate bubble is bursting like what the U.S. experienced in 2008. Second, this is no big deal or even this is a good thing for China's economy, since it will make housing more affordable. Both these narratives are wrong. Let's see why.on how much China's real estate accounts for:Those are incredible numbers. For example,If China's real estate stalls for a year, China's GDP growth will be, for example, 4.2% rather than 6%. Bank of America analysts calculate that if home prices fall 10%, China's GDP growth rate could be as low as 2.2% next year.People often pay upfront the full cost of a home and then wait for 2-3 years for the home to be built.Property behemothand funding (from banks, trusts, and bond markets). The property giant is facing $300 billion of debt and liabilities, making itEvergrande is not an exception. Combined, real estate developers in China have whopping $5.2 TRILLION of debt.As for local governments, they won't have enough money for infrastructure, schools, healthcare, pensions etc. without revenue from land sales to developers. Some are starting to implement property tax but there is a lot of opposition from existing homeowners.And considering that. Also, the top 10% in China have most of this wealth — they own three or more homes — and they are the upper middle class that even Xi Jinping cannot alienate.There is also another important consideration: jobs.Add in the upstream and downstream jobs like in cement, steel, appliances (refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and so on), furniture, lighting, real estate agents etc.,on the real estate market.So, everyone is too reliant on the health of the real estate market — the central government, local governments, developers, homeowners, manufacturers and more. Thus,However, maintaining the bubble, of course, means housing will remain unaffordable for most urban young people and all migrants (Chinese people who moved from rural provinces to cities). For example, apartments in Shanghai cost about $700 per square foot — that's the same as New York City or San Francisco. However, the average after-tax income in Shanghai is only $1000 a month. Looking atIf China wants to make housing affordable, the prices of homes have to come down by 50% or so. But that would devastate the economy. Thus Xi Jinping's promise to reduce inequality and bring in "common prosperity" will remain a sham.NowWorse, there are 100 million or so vacant and unfinished apartments in China. The much-heralded technocrats in China are supposed to be visionaries who planned decades ahead, but they terribly mismanaged this crucial pillar of the economy.The housing mania has also led to extraordinary and unsustainable debt for households, developers, local governments, and state-owned enterprises. Deleveraging all this debt will be mission impossible.In addition to pure math and finance, the real estate sector faces another dreadful blow:In fact, every stat for demographics is terrible for China: labor force is shrinking, marriage rate is down (40% in the last 8 years), birth rate and fertility rate are down, and the population of retired people is rising.The future for China's real estate sectorThe smart Chinese will realize that the real estate boom is over and will start selling their second and third homes discretely. A 3% return from government bonds will be better than losing 20% in real estate.