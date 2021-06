© Bloomberg



China's central bank recently ordered banks, including four state-owned commercial banks, and leading mobile payments provider Alipay to cut off all transactions linked to bitcoin, stepping up its clamp down on cryptocurrencies in the country.The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Postal Savings Bank of China were among financial companies that attended a regulatory discussion organised by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) recently. Other participants included the Fujian-based Industrial Bank, and Alipay (China), a subsidiary of Ant Group, whichin a statement posted on its website on Monday.The central bank's latest warning reiterates its stance against bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and issued last month by trade associations such as the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China. These trade bodies have warned their members against dealing with cryptocurrency-related transactions.More recently, the National Development and Reform Commission's branch inBitcoin rose more than 120 per cent this year to a historical peak of US$64,860 in April before dropping in value.The PBOC said on Monday that all banks and internet payment operators should refrain from providing account opening, registration, trading, settlement and clearing services to cryptocurrency-related activities.it said.On Monday, the cryptocurrency was being quoted at US$32,600, down 8.4 per cent from Sunday.ICBC said on Monday that it would continue monitoring transactions for links to cryptocurrencies or fundraising activity through tokens. "Once discovered, we retain the right to terminate the transactions ... and report the [transactions] to the relevant authority," the bank said in a short statement posted on a Chinese data website.