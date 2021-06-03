© Getty Images/Pierre Perrin



"forced to take measures against the risk of economic losses and disrupted transactions. Therefore, there is increasing interest in developing alternative mechanisms. Using other currencies in trade is becoming more and more important on the international agenda."

"it seems bewildering that the US continues to be the holder of the main reserve currency while behaving so aggressively and unpredictably. The monopoly position of the dollar in international economic relations has become anachronistic. Gradually, the dollar is becoming toxic."

Russia's sovereign wealth fund will take a punt on gold andamid growing tensions with Washington, the country's finance minister announced on Thursday.Anton Siluanov said that theSpeaking as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he said that the process would be "fast enough" and would mirrorUnder the plans, thewith 20% of its assets to be hedged on the precious metal.Speaking later on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov backed the decision, saying thatHe added that the move away from financial dependence on Washington "is taking place not only in our country, but also in many countries around the world, which have begun to experience concerns about the reliability of the main reserve currency."In April, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told journalists that political tensions between Washington and other nations were undermining faith in the currency overseas. The imposition of sanctions and an unpredictable economic policy, he argued, "call into question the reliability and convenience of using the American currency as the priority currency of deals." As a result, the minister said, countries are now beingRussia has championed a push away from the use of the dollar as the default global currency of trade and transactions. Last June, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Moscow's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, said that