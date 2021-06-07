© Florence Lo/Reuters



China has stepped up its crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining, blocking a slew of cryptocurrency-related accounts on the Twitter-like Weibo platform over the weekend.More actions are expected, including linking illegal crypto activities in China more directly with the country's criminal law, according to analysts and a financial regulator.Over the weekend, access to several widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account "violates laws and rules"."It's a Judgment Day for crypto KOL," wrote a Weibo bitcoin commentator, or key opinion leader (KOL), who calls herself "Woman Dr. bitcoin mini". Her main account was also blocked on Saturday."The government makes it clear that no Chinese version of Elon Musk can exist in the Chinese crypto market," said NYU law school adjunct professor Winston Ma, referring to the Tesla founder and one-time cryptocurrency enthusiast.Ma, author of the book The Digital War, also expects China's supreme court to publish a judicial interpretation soon that may link crypto mining and trading businesses with China's body of criminal law.The view was echoed byThe Weibo freeze comes as Chinese media have stepped up reporting against crypto trading.State broadcaster CCTV has said cryptocurrency is a lightly regulated asset often used in black market trade, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drug dealing.