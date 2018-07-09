After WWII, we established an unprecedented system to control half the world. Thus, in 1992, we were confident about bringing in the other half.
In the early 1990s, China and India represented not only 40% of world's population, but also a vast pool of consumers and diligent workers. After decades of poverty, Chinese and Indians were eager and grateful to embrace capitalism. On the other hand, my colleagues also appreciated the opportunity to make trillions of dollars every year. It was win-win.
The only ones who doubted this plan were those who didn't know that for the first 1800 years of this millennium, the two largest economies in the world were ... China and India.
India
India worked out splendidly, just as we planned. Although India was hesitant about opening up its economy - understandable given their experiences with British colonialism - we gained their trust by helping millions of Indians emigrate to the West. In return, India privatized most of their major industries, including their media, and allowed us to become major shareholders. Now, India is tightly integrated into our system.
China
Chiiiiina! The biggest prize slipped away from our fingers. Most people don't realize that the Tiananmen Square uprising in 1989 was actually a "color revolution" manufactured by the CIA, MI6 and social engineering experts, Gene Sharp and George Soros. We even recruited China's 'Gorbachev' - Zhao Ziyang, the top leader of the Chinese Communist Party. Alas, the plan failed and Zhao Ziyang ended up spending the rest of his life under house arrest.
After that, we decided to pursue a patient approach, since we didn't want to lose China's efficient and cheap factories. Furthermore, we assumed that:
- As China got richer, its people would rise up and get rid of the communist party
- Western products would always dominate the Chinese consumer market
- Chinese manufacturing would remain stuck in the low/medium-end of the value chain, since innovation is impossible in an authoritarian society.
- China would only become a regional power. Throughout its history, China never showed any skill or interest in foreign relations.
Confounding our expectations, China has become #1 or #2 in many areas of hi-tech industries including solar energy, electric vehicles, smartphones, supercomputers, Artificial Intelligence and mobile payments. 9 out of the top 20 most valuable internet companies are now Chinese. The fact that a Chinese company, ZTE, made the world's first 5G phone call earlier this year should be a "Sputnik Moment" for us.
Worst of all, China has proved the benefits of public banking. Without the government getting into debt, Chinese public banks give massive long-term loans for infrastructure at extremely low interest rates. This has enabled China to build 25,000 Km of high-speed railway systems and modern cities and other infrastructure projects that benefit the Chinese people. Such a socialistic model makes our private banking system look bad!
The biggest threat to western dominance is the Made in China 2025 plan. If they achieve expertise in semiconductor chips and a few other industries, we will lose our global hegemony.
Rest of Asia
Something remarkable is happening all over Asia. After WWII, Japan succeeded in a brilliant way, which in turn inspired the so-called Asian Tigers - South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. However, the wild fire of enthusiasm really caught on when China lifted 700 million people out of extreme poverty and created the world's largest middle class. Now every country from India to Indonesia to Vietnam feels optimistic and confident that they can succeed as well, and many of them are consistently growing at 6-7% per year. Asians are now far more optimistic than westerners about the direction of their countries.
If Asia continues to enjoy peace and cooperation, the geopolitical center of gravity will shift dramatically. Many people don't realize that, in terms of purchasing power, China is already larger than the US. In terms of nominal GDP, by 2030, China will be bigger than the US, India will be bigger than Germany, and Asia's GDP will account for 40% of global GDP.
By 2050, the top five world economies could consist of four Asian countries.
Conclusion
In the early 1970s, David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger convinced the Chinese elites to open up their economy.
I will admit that, blinded by hubris and greed, we misjudged the rise of Asia, especially China. However, let me remind you that we have brought down many would-be empires over the last 250 years. We're not going to simply sit back and let revisionist powers rewrite the world order. The next decade will be both fascinating and dangerous.
Corbett mentioned this again today on his site... in the video after the flooding in Japan stuff: [Link]