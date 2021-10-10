NewsReal on Facebook

Recent 'revelations' that Chinese authorities were buying up PCR tests months before the Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak have renewed interest in the China-lab leak theory and cemented Western suspicion that the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic and covered up its origins.Meanwhile reports of the Chinese military conducting high numbers of flights in or near Taiwanese airspace has seen war rhetoric ramp up in Western media. Are 'we' on the cusp of WWIII with China? And should 'we' defend Taiwan against the China?This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall take off the rose-tinted glasses to take a clear-eyed look at the stand-off between the USA and China.01:41:51— 69.9 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.123