Having soared to record highs just weeks ago, Chinese coal futures extended their declines on Friday, down more than 50% in a little over a week as Beijing unleashed its latest verbal crackdown as saying prices have further to fall, an attempt to ease the energy crunch, according to Bloomberg Thermal coal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange dropped 7.5% Friday to 973 yuan ($152) a ton, the lowest since early September., suggesting coal prices have more room to fall. NDRC cited initial results from a survey of top firms in all producing regions.China's coal mining stocks have plunged on Beijing's interventions.Zhengzhou's coal futures rose to a record above 1,980 yuan ($309) a ton earlier this month, while spot prices soared higher.And since this is, the surges in both futures and physical coal markets triggered immediate intervention by the country's central government. Action by authorities to curb those gains and help miners boost supply has had an impact, with futures tumbling by more than half since Oct. 19.There's only so much intervention Beijing can accomplish if supply is not immediately brought online because, increasing power demand.