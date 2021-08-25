© Reuters
FILE: Chinese President Xi Jinping
China will incorporate "Xi Jinping Thought" i
nto its national curriculum to help "establish Marxist belief" in the country's youth, the education ministry said in new guidelines
published on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Education said Chinese President Xi Jinping's "thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era" would be taught from primary school level all the way to university
.
The move is aimed at strengthening "resolve to listen to and follow the Party" and new teaching materials must "cultivate patriotic feelings"
, the guidelines said.
Since coming to power in 2012, the Chinese President has sought to strengthen the ruling Chinese Communist Party's role in all areas of society, including its businesses, schools and cultural institutions.
"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was formally enshrined in the country's constitution in 2018. Xi's personal power has also been strengthened by the abolition of presidential term limits.
In a speech to mark the centenary of the Communist Party celebrated in July, Xi vowed to "enhance" the Party's leadership, uphold his own "core" leadership and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.
Comment:
China claims to be a communist nation and yet it clearly practices a very Chinese form of 'communism', unlike anything we'd consider communism in the West, with a significant portion of their economy actually practicing capitalism, and closer to the definition of capitalism than the bankster capitalism practiced in the West. As just one example, in China, 70% under the age of 36 own their own home, whilst in the West 52% of under 30's live with their
parents, in large part due to unaffordable
housing and debt.
The West is often eager to use stories about China's surveillance society, its censorship, its focus on 'the Party', against China, but China enacts these policies openly and with the overall consent of the public. It would appear that this social contract is permitted because the policies reflect their values and aspirations but also because the party backs them up by delivering on it's 5 Year Plans
which move the country and its people into prosperity.
Meanwhile in the West we have similar albeit nefarious machinations are occurring, only covertly, and using behavioral
engineering and coercive techniques, against
the wishes of the people, and against their best interests; which is evident in the West's numerous corrupt
politicians, its devastated
economies, and the sorry
state of its society:
Comment: China claims to be a communist nation and yet it clearly practices a very Chinese form of 'communism', unlike anything we'd consider communism in the West, with a significant portion of their economy actually practicing capitalism, and closer to the definition of capitalism than the bankster capitalism practiced in the West. As just one example, in China, 70% under the age of 36 own their own home, whilst in the West 52% of under 30's live with their parents, in large part due to unaffordable housing and debt.
The West is often eager to use stories about China's surveillance society, its censorship, its focus on 'the Party', against China, but China enacts these policies openly and with the overall consent of the public. It would appear that this social contract is permitted because the policies reflect their values and aspirations but also because the party backs them up by delivering on it's 5 Year Plans which move the country and its people into prosperity.
Meanwhile in the West we have similar albeit nefarious machinations are occurring, only covertly, and using behavioral engineering and coercive techniques, against the wishes of the people, and against their best interests; which is evident in the West's numerous corrupt politicians, its devastated economies, and the sorry state of its society: