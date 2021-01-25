The criticism follows evidence from minutes of the go

vernment advisory group Sage of 22 March 2020 which stated:

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased

A group of 47 psychologists has claimed. Led by former NHS consultant psychologist Dr Gary Sidley, the experts have written to the British Psychological Society (BPS) claimingIn response the government has vehemently denied using covert techniques, saying it's public information campaigns have been "transparent" and necessary to set out "clear instructions" on how the spread of the virus can be delayed.It has admitted to communicating public information campaignsamong those who are complacent," by "using hard hitting emotional messaging."Just because the government is explicit in its messaging, however, it. It is the way this is communicated that we are concerned about. Psychologists know that while the content of messaging might be factual, the way in which it is delivered will determine its impact and we believeThe letter from the psychologists, which the ethics committee of the BPS has acknowledged and will respond by February 18, states the strategy being used is morally questionable and i. It also alleges this has caused heightened panic, adding that the effect on the nation's mental health "is likely to be substantial".Dr Sidley and colleagues say in their letter: "The strategic decision to inflate fear levels has hadIt came as Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, yesterday (SAT) disputed a statement by Boris Johnson that the new variant coronavirus may have "a higher degree of mortality".The professor said it is still an "open question" whether the new variant is more deadly.A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We do not use covert techniques to tell people about the pandemic - we are transparent about our decisions and advice."We communicate with them through public information campaigns which reached an estimated 95 per cent of adults on average 17 times per week at their peak."Throughout this crisis we have set out clear instructions to the public about what they need to do in order to delay the spread of the disease."