The mind-virus of psychopathic thinking is all around us. Day after day, individuals are falling prey to the paramorals and paralogic of a weaponized pathological ideology. It has its own purpose-built language, government polices, and social norms, making it difficult to escape. But it is not real. And the lies only seem to be getting bigger, and more numerous. What is the endgame? Utopia. But for whom? And why do utopias always end up as dystopias?These answers and more this week on MindMatters, as we continue to delve into the sickest parts of the collective mind and conduct a forensic exploration of what is unfolding. If one is to help heal the mental illness that we see all around us, we'd better understand what exactly we're seeing - as objectively as possible. In order to discard the doublespeak of pseudo-reality being aggressively foisted upon us, the first person it is necessary to assist is oneself.01:28:59— 81.5 MB