is double the number of suicides recorded in the school district in the entire previous year. The youngest student to kill themselves was nine years old.

The Clark County School District in Nevada is moving to partially reopen schools in response to a surge of student suicides, The New York Times , the Times reports, leading the Clark County school board to approve returning some elementary school grades and struggling classes back to in-person learning despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus."When we started to see the uptick in children taking their lives,said Clark County superintendent Jesus Jara."We have to find a way to put our hands on our kids, to see them, to look at them.According to Jara, the 18 suicides in the nine months that schools have been closedThe pandemic has had a devastating effect on students' mental health, grades and attendance around the world and health and education experts have struggled with the best way to protect students - and the faculty, staff and family members who may be more vulnerable - while tending to their mental health and education. In Virginia's largest school district, Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has called for schools to remain open if at all possible , saying there is a way for them to do so safely.The Times reports that Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas,Las Vegas school officials were able to intervene in November whenon his iPad, according to the Times.Schools and colleges across the country are struggling to find the resources to help their students. The Clark County district recently began a pilot program that allowed face-to-face counseling.