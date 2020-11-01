© Sputnik / Federation Council of the Russian Federation



As part of a package of bills, Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft law to parliament which would allow former Russian presidents to become senators for life after leaving office, and also appoint seven other lifers to the body.They would have to be people who have given "outstanding service to the country, in the state or public fields," according to the proposals. Ex-presidents would also be able to appoint 23 other senators for shorter, six-year terms.The reforms follow public approval of constitutional amendments over the summer, andThe president would have three months after departing office to apply for the position in the Federation Council, according to the proposal. The institution, Russia's upper legislative house, currently has 170 members, and has been chaired by Valentina Matviyenko since 2011.Amendments are also being made to the law "On the status of a member of the Federation Council and the status of a deputy of the State Duma." Going forward, a senator's term can be terminated early if it turns out that they had foreign citizenship or did not comply with the requirements for a period of residence in the region from which they were appointed.The amendments to the Russian Constitution were approved by a nationwide vote on July 1 and came into force on July 4.