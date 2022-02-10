© Yandex



the nationalists followed the Wehrmacht with calls to destroy "Moscow, Poland, Magyars and Jews", accompanied by demands that the population obey the OUN and its leader, Stepan Bandera. In fact, nationalist auxiliary units

began killing Jews even before the Nazis did

Ukraine's entire public agenda is heavily influenced by nationalists who revere the OUN

within this epic war, and the struggle between peoples and countries was often conducted without compromise or mercy.Volhynia has historically been a border zone. These swampy forests were part of Russia in the Middle Ages and later became part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth - the Polish state in its heyday. The partitioning of Poland brought Volhynia into the Russian Empire. After the First World War, the Bolshevik Revolution, and the Russian Civil War, Volhynia was once again part of an independent Poland. In short, this region, although a bit of a backwater, has changed hands often.In the first two decades of Poland's renewed independence, Ukrainian national organizations were banned in Volhynia, and, most importantly, poverty was a very acute problem. The level of urbanization was extremely low, and there was little good land for peasants in Volhynia., and the central authorities distributed Volhynia's best plots of land among Polish veterans.In 1939, Germany began World War II by attacking Poland. Within a couple of weeks, the Polish army's main forces were defeated. Against this background, on September 17, 1939, Soviet troops entered the territory of western Ukraine and Belarus. Though the Poles considered this a treacherous blow,From Moscow's point of view, it had protected the local population from the Nazis while creating a buffer for itself in case of a major war. From whatever angle you look at these events, the national republics within the USSR were formed from territories with their own native populations. The borders of the ruined Russian Empire had evolved not according to some national principle, but were the results of hostilities. Now populated mainly by Ukrainians, Volhynia became part of Soviet Ukraine.Naturally, redrawing the borders did not make national tensions disappear. The Polish minority was not happy about this at all, and the Polish government sitting in exile in London was not prepared to give up even an inch of land. The Polish government continued to see the 'Kresy' - the disputed territories in western Belarus and Ukraine - as its own territory.However,, so only a few cities were actually held by German forces. Moreover, there were a number of different guerrilla-insurgent groups operating in the countryside. The Polish 'Home Army' saw its task as restoring Polish rule. Soviet partisans fought against the Nazis in the interests of their own country.However,. The OUN's policy paper, 'Instructions for the First Days of the Organization of State Life', explicitly stated: "National minorities are divided into those friendly and hostile to us." The latter included "Muscovites, Poles and Jews.""Friendly" differed from "hostile" only in that "friends... can return to their homeland." According to this document, "hostile"This masterpiece of rhetoric was accompanied by the remark: "Our government should be terrible to its opponents. Terror for alien-enemies and their traitors." In the text that follows, the ethnic cleansing program is described in detail. It is curious that this cannibalistic manifesto was actually compiled before the beginning of the Soviet-German war in May of 1941. Initially, there was a kind of segregation -The attitude of the nationalists towards national minorities was generally more vicious and uncompromising than the Germans', and the range of people subject to unconditional murder was wider.However, the honeymoon of the Nazis and the Ukrainian nationalists turned out to be short-lived.The Germans used the nationalists within their own units, and the OUN decided to change course. So as not to play into the hands of Moscow, they did not fight the Nazis. In fact,. The nationalists operated underground and were mainly engaged in propaganda for quite a long time. They had enough weapons - some were received from the Germans in the summer of 1941, some were retrieved from battlefields, and others were obtained by bribing the occupying forces.They were still planning an armed uprising, but the solution to the "issue of national minorities" was updated again.- now only "activists" were to be destroyed.since they were considered to have "great influence."At the beginning of 1943, the Ukrainian auxiliary police formed by the Nazis began to desert en masse and join the ranks of the OUN. In total, up to 5,000 former policemen went underground. These people had already managed to participate in the extermination of Jews as part of the Holocaust, as well as the murders of Russians and Belarusians.Without exaggeration, the population offor perpetrating these acts of intimidation and genocide. As is easy to guess, these people did not suffer from an excess of scruples or moral principles.In the spring of 1943, the situation in Volhynia forebode disaster. The fragile balance of power between Soviet, Polish, and Ukrainian partisan groups was broken and, for a while, the nationalists became the main force in the forests. The theoretical framework for killing a lot of people had already been created, and the nationalist underground was replenished by a horde of Nazi policemen unburdened by a humane worldview., Soviet partisans, who were no choirboys themselves after witnessing many atrocities, were horrified to report:After a short discussion, the leadership of the OUN approved the mass extermination of Poles. The key instigator of this purge was Dmitry Klyachkovsky, aka 'Klim Savur', who had previously been arrested for extremism in both Poland and the USSR. Having escaped from a Soviet prison during the Wehrmacht offensive, he now became the architect of the massacre as one of the key commanders of OUN forces.The attacks were preceded by primitive propaganda campaigns. One of the rioters, Juhim Orlyuk, later told the USSR's secret police during interrogation:"In approximately May or June of 1943, two people arrived in the village of Mogilnoye. There was one named Vladimir Volynsky who the villagers called 'Iron'. He was from the village of Ostrovok, which is about 1 kilometer from the mountains. I didn't know the other person. They gathered all of Mogilnoye's Ukrainian residents at the village school and announced that they had been sent by the Ukrainian insurgent army. Next, 'Iron' asked those present if they wanted to or were willing to fight the enemy (against whom specifically, he did not say). Those present replied that they were ready. He went on to say that the Germans would lose the war, that a revolution would break out in Germany, that the Red Army would only reach the old border, and that, at that time, the Ukrainian insurgent army, which had a lot of people in it, would rise up, and an independent Ukrainian state would be created."Volhynia was not a major area of activity for either Polish or Soviet partisans. The partisan forces in Volhynia were small. The Poles had few weapons, and the Russians were mainly focused on other areas. The Soviet partisan detachments were waging a desperate war against the Germans, and the appearance of a new front was an unexpected problem for them. The Poles created self-defense detachments called plyatsuvki, as well as mobile partisan groups to aid them. Groups of ethnic Poles also operated in Volhynia as part of the Soviet partisan movement. However, all these forces suffered from a severe shortage of weapons and ammunition and were often simply powerless to stop the killers. The Soviet partisans focused mainly on sabotage against German military installations and did not have enough forces or equipment to protect villages. To make matters worse, there was a distinct lack of trust between the Soviet and Polish partisans.Meanwhile, events were rapidly developing. The incident that kicked off what would later be called the Volyn massacre is considered to beIn March, the village of Lipniki was destroyed. Among the survivors was a one-and-a-half-year-old baby, who had been accidentally overlooked. The infant, whose grandfather had been stabbed with a bayonet, was found the next morning by chance, lying in the snow among the dead and dying. He would grow up to become the first Polish cosmonaut, Miroslav Germashevsky.The blood was intoxicating, and the carnage became more and more ferocious.As is often the case, political violence begot criminal violence.The Nazis used the massacre with truly diabolical ingenuity. Police detachments made up of Polish collaborators who had already killed Ukrainians were brought into Volhynia, so many peasants took the Germans' atrocities to be revenge by the Poles.The experience the killers had acquired in punitive operations with the Nazi police was not wasted: the massacre was carried out methodically, with the discipline of an army operation. For example,. A Ukrainian who had hidden a Polish woman was executed along with the Poles. Another common technique was to appear friendly to the Poles at first, so they would not immediately flee, and later gather the victims together in one place under some plausible pretext.Victims were thoroughly robbed, houses were burned. The murderers tried not only to execute the people but destroy their cultural values as well. After about a hundred Poles had been shot en masse in Poritska,with the help of an artillery shell and then set fire to what was left of the building. The commanders did not hesitate to personally participate in the killings. For example, Pyotr Oleinik, aka 'Aeneas', who led the OUN forces near Rivne, executed captured Poles himself.a captured militant later told Soviet investigators during interrogation about his participation in an attack on another village.As a rule,during the first attack and returned to the ashes. The Poles' attempts to organize negotiations failed. The Home Army sent Sigmund Rummel, an officer and poet who spoke Ukrainian well, to parlay with the leaders of the OUN. He, as well as the officer and guide accompanying him, were seized and tortured to death.The peak of the atrocities fell on July 11, 1943, when nationalists ravaged up to a hundred Polish villages at once - villages were cordoned off, after which designated groups entered and carried out reprisalsThe killings continued on a smaller scale until the winter of 1944.In addition to Poles,. In addition, the forces of the Polish Home Army, as well as pro-German collaborators, killed more than 2,000 Ukrainians.In the 1944 campaign, the Wehrmacht was defeated, and Volhynia was liberated by the Red Army. For the Soviet government, the OUN and the 'Ukrainian Insurgent Army' (UPA), which had been formed during the Volyn massacre, became a major headache, as the numerous armed groups posed a serious problem. By 1945, the main forces of the nationalists had been defeated. The Volyn massacre was certainly a crime from the standpoint of the Soviet authorities. Consequently, Yuri Stelmaschuk, who had been one of the key OUN commanders during the massacre in Volhynia, was arrested in January of 1945 and brought before a tribunal.At the trial, Stelmaschuk tried to dodge the charges, claiming that he had tried to sabotage Klyachkovsky's order to massacre the Poles. Nevertheless, he was found guilty of murdering 5,000 Poles, sentenced to death, and shot. Pyotr Oleinik, the commander of the OUN forces near Rivne, was shot during a special NKVD operation in February of 1946. Finally, Dmitry Klyachkovsky, the leader and organizer of the massacre, was eliminated thanks to the capture of Stelmaschuk, who revealed his hiding place under interrogation. A large NKVD detachment surrounded and defeated Klim Savura's detachment, and the executioner himself was mortally wounded during the pursuit.For modern Ukraine, the Volyn massacre is an inconvenient story. U