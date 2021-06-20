© Xinhua



China will hand over a one-off subsidy of 20 billion yuanfrom its central finance budget to farmers to cope with rising costs of production materials due to spiking commodity prices in recent months, said a statement on Friday after a State Council executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.and the subsidy will be issued to farmers in light of the recent spike in prices of production materials such asThe subsidyThe meeting emphasized that the subsidies will be issued in a timely manner to prevent delays in agriculture.The meeting also decided to cover grain, wheat and corn with insurance policies in 500 major grain producing counties in 13 grain producing provinces.The meeting further pointed out thatoutbreak.The initiative is to be continued, withThese measures are expected to ease the burden on companies and citizens by 24 billion yuan.