The surge in food costs has revived memories of 2008 and 2011, when spikes led to riots in more than 30 nations.

Global food prices have extended their rally to the highest in almost a decade, heightening concerns over bulging grocery bills at a time when economies are struggling to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.A United Nations gauge of world food costsAbdolreza Abbassian, senior economist at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, said by phone. "Any of those things could push prices up further than they are now, and then we could start getting worried."The prolonged gains across the staple commodities are trickling through to store shelves, with. The pain could be particularly pronounced in some of the poorest import-dependent nations, which have limited purchasing power and social safety nets, at a time when they are grappling with the ongoing pandemic.The UN index has reached its highest since September 2011, climbing almost 5% last month. All five components of the index rose during the month, with gains led by vegetable oils, grains and sugar.The world's hunger problem has already reached its worst in years as the pandemic exacerbates food inequalities, compounding extreme weather and political conflicts.-- and there was a wave of trade restrictions by major grain shippers. Meanwhile, the cost of rice, one of the world's food staples, has remained relatively subdued this time round amidst the surge in other agricultural prices.Gains in the past year have been fueled by, and world reserves may hold relatively flat in the coming season, Abbassian said."We are not in the situation we were back in 2008-10 when inventories were really low and a lot of things were going on," Abbassian said. "However, we are in sort of a borderline. It's a borderline that needs to be monitored very closely over the next few weeks, because."