Ice Age Farmer Report: JBS Shutdown - Biggest Attack on Food in History - Shortages Expected
Ice Age Farmer
Tue, 01 Jun 2021 09:07 UTC
JBS USA operations remain offline, as the media now reports "meat shortages" are in the future and that Russian hackers are responsible. Christian shares updates from employees, traders, and leaders within JBS to gain insight into what has become the most significant attack on our global food supply in history -- and what is absolutely the latest scripted, contrived crisis by the cabal to further their agenda for control.
