© Sonoran Desert Network & Desert Research Learning Center photo



after an unseasonal bloom last fall

A hint of crazy things to come may be playing out in the Arizona desert — and it involves a giant species of cactus.It's almost as if the plants are breaking out in a rash of blooms.This is happening in the Sonoran Desert and experts suspect it may be an example of how the warming environment is impacting even the oldest of plants."Tucson residents are witnessing an extremely rare phenomenon: saguaro blooms are literally busting out all over," the Sonoran Desert Network & Desert Research Learning Center reported May 26 on Facebook.The odd behavior takes on added significance given the saguaro's long life span.Saguaro are considered to be a " symbol of the American west, " yet they are rare, NPS officials say. "These majestic plants, found only in a small portion of the United States, are protected by Saguaro National Park" near Tuscon.While beautiful, the flowering phenomenon is foreboding, leaving botanists wondering what will happen next. There has been anecdotal evidence in"The reasons for all this are unclear, but it's notable that— leading some longtime observers to hypothesize that the extraordinary bloom is a stress response," the center wrote."Whether this current reproductive profusion results in widespread saguaro recruitment will depend on what happens next."