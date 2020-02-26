In 34 years of rescuing, Trevor said this has never happened before.

Hedgehogs and other animals have not hibernated this winter, after 'unprecedented' mild weather.That is according to wildlife rescuer Trevor Weeks, founder of East Sussex WRAS (Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service).He says the effects and implications of this 'unheard of' phenomenon are yet to be discovered, but we should be worried.Mr Weeks said,"They should definitely be hibernating because they are cold blooded animals. It's absolutely unheard of.""As for the hedgehogs, this is the first year we have not had any hedgehogs."Normally WRAS, which has a casualty centre based in Whitesmith, looks after up to 300 hedgehogs each winter.They are usually young hogs which are too young to hibernate and need to be cared for.Trevor said, "Because it's stayed so mild, we have been able to release them again.He said, "Our biggest concern is what are they eating and what's the quality of their food. We are starting to wonder are we going to see very high parasite burdens?Trevor says he thinks it could be as a result of climate change.He said, "If this is the pattern of things to come, we could be seeing major change in how hedgehogs exist in the UK."I think we should be worried about it because it's such a dramatic change."The long term effects are unknown. We don't know the consequences this is going to have on the populations."Fingers crossed it doesn't have too much of a negactive impact."The next few months are going to be quite critical."