holy grail
Is the legend of the Holy Grail a warning about earth changes told in story form? Randall Carlson argues that it is - and now is the time to have this secret revealed.

We're all familiar with the story of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table, the legend of the Holy Grail - and the famous symbology that these narratives contain. Dozens of stories over many centuries have expanded on these ideas, and much has been written in academia about what meaning could be derived from them - their literary and cultural origins, their psycho-spiritual meaning. But one angle - perhaps the most important - has remained neglected.

This week on MindMatters we have look at Randall Carlson's take on all these themes as they relate to cyclical catastrophism, esoteric cosmology and spiritual growth - in his series of articles on the symbolism of the Grail. Is it possible that all these long-lasting tales contained some essential truths about our reality? Were they designed to hold historical facts to be communicated in popular form, as in Gurdjieff's concept of a 'legominism'? And lastly, do they contain veiled warnings to those who would read them far into the future - as in right now? Join us as we discuss Carlson's series of articles on the topic, and more.


Running Time: 00:59:40

Download: MP3 — 54.6 MB