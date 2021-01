A new form of African swine fever has been identified in Chinese pig farms. According to Reuters, industry insiders say that the disease was most likely caused by illegal vaccines, and serves as a fresh blow to the nation where the COVID-19 coronavirus was first identified. China is the world's largest producer of pork.Unlike the previously discovered African swine fever virus,As noted by Reuters,"I don't know where they come from, but we find some mild field infections caused by some sort of gene-deleted viruses," Yan said.Reuters reports:Wayne Johnson, a Beijing-based veterinarian, said he diagnosed a chronic, or less-lethal, form of the disease in pigs last year. The virus lacked certain genetic components, known as the MGF360 genes. New Hope has found strains of the virus missing both the MGF360 genes and the CD2v genes, Yan said.Research has shown that deleting some MGF360 genes from African swine fever creates immunity. ButMuch like other diseases harmful to pigs, the newly discovered strains of African swine fever have the potential to contaminate meat outside of their immediate vicinity. Farmers believe that illegal vaccines have created accidental infections.China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has issued at least three warnings against the use of illicit vaccines, warning farmers that they have the potential to carry severe side effects., which produced a special report on the matter.Scientists say that illegal vaccines have a risk of carrying the virus because even after the virus is weakened for the vaccine form so it does not cause serious illness, the disease itself can recover its virulence and spread. Reuters reports that