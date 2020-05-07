SOARING EXPORTS

But now, as the United States is on the brink of its own meat crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, American pork supplies are being shipped off to China at a breakneck pace, creating the perfect recipe for additional U.S.-China tensions.For some American consumers, the optics of this situation might be poor given how the virus originated in China late last year. But record U.S. meat exports to China have been the plan all along, to satisfy both China's needs and to lift U.S. business.China began slowly losing its hog herd, the world's largest, in August 2018 as African swine fever (ASF) began to spread through the country. This hasmore than usual.The timing of the Phase 1 trade deal was favorable for both sides as it pertained to the ASF situation because it allowed China to secure more U.S. pork and other meats while adhering to the terms of the deal.Sales of U.S. pork and beef to China were especially elevated in April, butdue to outbreaks among employees of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Animal slaughter has sharply declined, and fresh meat appears on its way to joining toilet paper on the "endangered" list at U.S. grocery stores.The U.S. meat shortage and the Phase 1 goals of increasing exports to China seem to be opposing forces, raising the question of whether sales and shipments will or should be limited. Some restrictions would not be surprising given U.S. President Donald Trump's more combative tone in his recent comments on trade with China.Trump has touted the Phase 1 deal ever since it was signed in mid-January, but last week he said the trade deal is secondary to holding China accountable for its perceived mishandling of the virus outbreak., but this has sparked some backlash from unions and lawmakers over the safety of workers, and it is not clear if the mandate will have the desired effect on production.The U.S. shortfalls will either be an opportunity for other suppliers, or importers like China may have to cut back if international meat production is reduced.The United States exported 95,892 tonnes of pork and pork products to China in March, according to data published on Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. That is the second-highest volume on record behind December 2019 at 102,177 tonnes.U.S. pork and pork product exports to China in the first three months of 2020 totaled 280,507 tonnes, nearly three times larger than 2014's record for the period and up 300% over the first three months of 2019.U.S. pork exports to all destinations hit 291,456 tonnes in March, an all-time high for any month, and exports excluding China were the second-best for March behind 2018.U.S. beef and poultry exports to China between January and March were only 1% and 5% of total exports, respectively, but the numbers were up on the year,Chicken paws, or feet, remain China's largest U.S. poultry interest, but meat sales have risen following Beijing's lifting of the import ban late last year. U.S. poultry and product exports to China in March were the largest for any month since August 2013.Preliminary U.S. export data for April suggests that pork exports to China were comparable with March while beef shipments were likely higher. It is important to remember that most of the recent sales and exports to China were accumulated before the U.S. meat shortage truly escalated.The value of all U.S. pork, beef, poultry and products exported to China in the first three months of 2020 totaled $781 million.U.S. meat output is falling rapidly as animal slaughter has plunged, prompting warnings from the industry that grocery store meat cases could soon be empty.Major U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc, for example, reported last week that homebound consumers have boosted retail demand for its meat by 30%-40%, but overall sales are expected to decline in the second half of the year due to lost restaurant and foodservice business.At the end of March, frozen stocks of U.S. beef totaled 502 million pounds, third-largest for the date behind 2013 and 2012. Frozen stocks of pork were 622 million pounds, the fourth-largest end-of-March supply on record.That sounds like a lot, but it is not when compared with normal demand. Using average 2019 consumption figures, the