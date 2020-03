© FLICKR, MARYLAND GOVPICS

Research on dangerous pathogens has been suspended at an Army lab at Fort Detrick in Maryland after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found biosafety lapses there, the Frederick News-Post reported August 2. A spokesperson for the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) tells the newspaper that no disease-causing materials have been found outside authorized areas at the site.According to its website , USAMRIID has been the US Department of Defense's lead laboratory for medical biological defense research since 1969. The News-Post reports thatThose pathogens are among those considered " select agents and toxins " by the Department of Health and Human Services, which only allows authorized labs to work on them. The New York Times , quoting a statement from the USAMRIID, reports thatThe USAMRIID spokesperson tells the Times thatThe spokesperson, Caree Vander Linden, also says that many projects are now on hold because of the CDC's order, but that staff are still on the job. She tells the News-Post that she cannot say when research on the select agents would restart.