The official story:
- Bill Browder was an American businessman who ran a hedgefund in Russia.
- Corrupt Russian cops, with the help of the Russian mafia, stole his business through a convoluted fraud scheme.
- The lead cop grew rich from his stolen money.
- Sergei Magnitsky was one of Browder's lawyers.
- Magnitsky reported the fraud to the Russian government.
- Magnitsky was arrested and brutally treated in jail.
- 7 riot cops beat Magnitsky to death while he was handcuffed.
- The official cause of death listed 'heart failure'.
- Browder has since spent all his time and money lobbying Western governments to sanction Russian individuals in honor of Magnitsky, and scored a major breakthrough when US Congress passed the first round of anti-Russia sanctions via the Magnitsky Act in 2012.
What they discovered instead:
- Bill Browder used a simple 'power of attorney' to transfer his company to the Russian mafia.
- Magnitsky was never a lawyer, but rather an accountant.
- Magnitsky had worked for Browder since the 1990s.
- Magnitsky met with the Russian mafia to transfer the ownership.
- Browder used this period of unclear ownership to launder over $200 million.
- The mafiosi in question then died mysteriously. Along with several other mafiosi.
- The lead cop bought his house before property values went up.
- The lead cop sold his house to fund a defamation lawsuit against Browder.
- A woman who worked for Browder reported the crime.
- Browder and HSBC called the report false.
- Magnitsky went to jail and was asked to testify.
- No record exists of Magnitsky reporting any crime.
- Magnitsky had diabetes and died of neglect.
- Magnitsky's mother believes the prison was negligent, but did intentionally kill her son.
- Browder is using the Magnitsky story to avoid an Interpol warrant for tax fraud in Russia.
- Browder's sworn testimony in the US contradicted his company's statements in Russia.
- Browder's sworn testimony relies on him not remembering details he wrote a best-selling book about.
- Every official Western report concerning this case relies solely on Bill Browder and his sources.
Comment: Bill Browder is the man named by Vladimir Putin in his press conference with Donald Trump last week in Helsinki. Putin let it be known that $400,000 of the millions Browder's Hermitage Capital defrauded from the Russian state went to Hillary Clinton's campaign fund. So yes, 'Russian funny money' played a role in the 2016 US presidential election, but it's not what you've been told by the media.
In addition to being the key witness that got 'anti-Russia sanctions' rolling in 2012 (i.e., BEFORE things went down in Ukraine and Russia 'annexed' Crimea), Browder also popped up in the Russiagate hearings to effectively testify against Don Trump Jr over that meeting involving a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in mid-2016.
Browder's shady business history in Russia and his newfound role as a 'human rights campaigner' are explored in the must-read book by Alex Krainer, Grand Deception: the Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act, and Anti-Russia Sanctions, a book banned by Amazon and now available in hard copy from Red Pill Press.
