Bill Browder was an American businessman who ran a hedgefund in Russia.

Corrupt Russian cops, with the help of the Russian mafia, stole his business through a convoluted fraud scheme.

The lead cop grew rich from his stolen money.

Sergei Magnitsky was one of Browder's lawyers.

Magnitsky reported the fraud to the Russian government.

Magnitsky was arrested and brutally treated in jail.

7 riot cops beat Magnitsky to death while he was handcuffed.

The official cause of death listed 'heart failure'.

Browder has since spent all his time and money lobbying Western governments to sanction Russian individuals in honor of Magnitsky, and scored a major breakthrough when US Congress passed the first round of anti-Russia sanctions via the Magnitsky Act in 2012.

Bill Browder used a simple 'power of attorney' to transfer his company to the Russian mafia.

Magnitsky was never a lawyer, but rather an accountant.

Magnitsky had worked for Browder since the 1990s.

Magnitsky met with the Russian mafia to transfer the ownership.

Browder used this period of unclear ownership to launder over $200 million.

The mafiosi in question then died mysteriously. Along with several other mafiosi.

The lead cop bought his house before property values went up.

The lead cop sold his house to fund a defamation lawsuit against Browder.

A woman who worked for Browder reported the crime.

Browder and HSBC called the report false.

Magnitsky went to jail and was asked to testify.

No record exists of Magnitsky reporting any crime.

Magnitsky had diabetes and died of neglect.

Magnitsky's mother believes the prison was negligent, but did intentionally kill her son.

Browder is using the Magnitsky story to avoid an Interpol warrant for tax fraud in Russia.

Browder's sworn testimony in the US contradicted his company's statements in Russia.

Browder's sworn testimony relies on him not remembering details he wrote a best-selling book about.

Every official Western report concerning this case relies solely on Bill Browder and his sources.

Who was Sergei Magnitsky, and why are we supposed to believe he was a hero?The official story:Andrei Nekrasov, the Russian film-maker and director of this documentary (The Magnitsky Act - Behind the Scenes) set out as a believer in Browder's story about the heroic Magnitsky and the evil Russian government. In the course of making a dramatic movie about it, however, Nekrasov and his crew realized that many details didn't add up. And so their production evolved into an investigative documentary...What they discovered instead: