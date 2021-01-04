There are already viruses in our Genomes!

Unexpected Inheritance: Multiple Integrations of Ancient Bornavirus and Ebolavirus/Marburgvirus Sequences in Vertebrate Genomes



Vladimir A. Belyi, Arnold J. Levine, and Anna Marie Skalka. PLoS Pathog. 2010 July; 6(7): e1001030.



Vertebrate genomes contain numerous copies of retroviral sequences, acquired over the course of evolution. Until recently they were thought to be the only type of RNA viruses to be so represented, because integration of a DNA copy of their genome is required for their replication. In this study, an extensive sequence comparison was conducted in which 5,666 viral genes from all known non-retroviral families with single-stranded RNA genomes were matched against the germline genomes of 48 vertebrate species, to determine if such viruses could also contribute to vertebrate genetic heritage. In 19 of the tested vertebrate species, we discovered as many as 80 high-confidence examples of genomic DNA sequences that appear to be derived, as long ago as 40 million years, from ancestral members of 4 currently circulating virus families with single strand RNA genomes. Surprisingly, almost all of the sequences are related to only two families in the Order Mononegavirales: the Bornaviruses and the Filoviruses, which cause lethal neurological disease and hemorrhagic fevers, respectively. Based on signature landmarks some, and perhaps all, of the endogenous virus-like DNA sequences appear to be LINE element-facilitated integrations derived from viral mRNAs. The integrations represent genes that encode viral nucleocapsid, RNA-dependent-RNA-polymerase, matrix and, possibly, glycoproteins.

Health Protocol for Potential Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination

This health protocol proposal is merely information - not advice. If readers need medical advice, they should consult a doctor or other appropriate medical professional.

Aims: Improve cell energy turnover through stimulating mitochondrial energy metabolism

Immune modulation to prevent excessive/hyper-reactive immune response

Increase likelihood of mTOR inhibition to potentially reduce the likelihood of intracellular mRNA translation (theory)

Support antioxidant system and detoxification pathways 1-2 weeks BEFORE Vaccination



Immune modulators, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants



Glutathione & Precursors: N-acetylcysteine (NAC) - 600mg x 4 per day (any brand)

(NAC) - 600mg x 4 per day (any brand) Glycine - 5 grams powder per day

- 5 grams powder per day Liposomal glutathione - 500mg x 2 per day on an empty stomach (brand example here)

- 500mg x 2 per day on an empty stomach (brand example here) Rosemarinic acid - Source: example here for US. Alternatively, here in tincture form for UK/EU. Dose: 4-6 caps per day or, if using tincture, the dose recommended on the bottle

- Source: example here for US. Alternatively, here in tincture form for UK/EU. Dose: 4-6 caps per day or, if using tincture, the dose recommended on the bottle Curcumin - Seeking Health brand - Liposomal Curcumin & Resveratrol (available in most countries). 1 & ¼ tsp two times per day, on an empty stomach

- Seeking Health brand - Liposomal Curcumin & Resveratrol (available in most countries). 1 & ¼ tsp two times per day, on an empty stomach Vitamin C - Dose (?)

- Dose (?) Vitamin D - Dose (?) Mitchondrial Cocktail: Thiamine - 2-300mg per day (as benfotiamine or TTFD [Allithiamine or Thiamax])

- 2-300mg per day (as benfotiamine or TTFD [Allithiamine or Thiamax]) Nicotinamide Riboside (NAD+ precursor) - 2 caps per day (example brand Niagen)

(NAD+ precursor) - 2 caps per day (example brand Niagen) Coenzyme Q10 - 4-800mg per day (example here)

- 4-800mg per day (example here) R-Lipoic acid - 800mg per day (example brands here)

- 800mg per day (example brands here) Adenosyl B12 - 6,000-9,000mcg (example brand here)

- 6,000-9,000mcg (example brand here) Methylated B complex - 1 per day (example brands here)

- 1 per day (example brands here) Multi-Mineral - 1 per day (example brands here)

- 1 per day (example brands here) Zinc Acetate - approx. 30mg per day (example here)

- approx. 30mg per day (example here) Selenomethionine - 200mcg per day (example brands here) Lifestyle interventions: Cold therapy (cold showers, bathing - equal minutes per degree Celsius of water)

(cold showers, bathing - equal minutes per degree Celsius of water) Fasting/calorie restriction - one possible idea is to fast for 12-24 hours before having the vaccine administered. After approximately 12 hours of fasting, mTOR is inhibited and AMPK is activated.

- one possible idea is to fast for 12-24 hours before having the vaccine administered. After approximately 12 hours of fasting, mTOR is inhibited and AMPK is activated. Type of exercise: Moderate-high intensity endurance exercise. Probably best to avoid weight lifting/resistance training in the days prior to vaccination. Immediately AFTER Vaccination 500mg liposomal glutathione , vitamin C (dose?)

, vitamin C (dose?) Epsom salts bath - 4 cups salts, duration 20-30 minutes

- 4 cups salts, duration 20-30 minutes Immediately enter sauna , endure 40-60 minutes at a reasonable temperature

, endure 40-60 minutes at a reasonable temperature After sauna, large glass of water containing: 1/4 tsp activated charcoal, 1/4 tsp bentonite clay (or alternatively 4 caps of a full-spectrum binder such as GI Detox by Bio-botanical Research).

How Much C? A Lot. A Whole Lot



Our five-year-old, 37-pound (about 17 kg) daughter received saturation-level doses of 8,000 to 11,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C every day the week before her first MMR vaccination. The day of her shot, she happily and comfortably held 24,000 mg. For the next couple of days after the shot, her dose was reduced to 20,000 mg/day. Then, for the next four days, her vitamin C dose went down to 15,000 mg/day. The next four: 14,000 mg, 13,000 mg, 12,000 mg and 11,000 mg per day respectively.



For the next several weeks leading all the way up to her second MMR shot, she was getting between 8,000 and 11,000 mg of vitamin C each day.



On the day of her second MMR shot, just a little over a month from the first one, she once again received and comfortably held 24,000 mg of vitamin C. The day after: 19,000 mg. Once again, using bowel tolerance as an indicator, we gradually decreased this dose over the two weeks following this second immunization to an average of 9,000 mg/day. Eventually, we went back to her regular dose of 5,000 mg/day or 1,000 mg/day per year of age, following the recommendation of Frederick Robert Klenner, MD: http://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1998/articles/1998-v13n04-p198.shtml or DoctorYourself.com - Klenner Vitamin C Paper.

In the case of insulin resistance, berberine (0.9-1.5 grams in divided doses daily) or metformin 500 mg once per day and, if tolerated, add a second daily metformin 500 mg dose after a week.

(0.9-1.5 grams in divided doses daily) or 500 mg once per day and, if tolerated, add a second daily metformin 500 mg dose after a week. Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg once per day, starting a few days before vaccination. On the day you get the vaccine, take HCQ 200 mg twice that day. Continue with 200 mg twice per day for another week, or longer. It's safe enough to take provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT interval in an electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT.

200 mg once per day, starting a few days before vaccination. On the day you get the vaccine, take HCQ 200 mg twice that day. Continue with 200 mg twice per day for another week, or longer. It's safe enough to take provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT interval in an electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT. Given that hydroxychloroquine has become highly controlled, an alternative is Ivermectin 12 mg on the day of the vaccine and another dose a week afterwards if reactions and/or symptoms persist. Children weighing between 15 and 24 kg should take only 3 mg, those in the range of 25 to 34 kg should take 6 mg, and anyone between 36 and 50 kg should take 9 mg.

Azithromycin 250-500 mg three times per week (provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT in the electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT), or doxycycline 200 mg once per day or 100 mg twice per day. The latter should also give protection if taken every other day.

250-500 mg three times per week (provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT in the electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT), or doxycycline 200 mg once per day or 100 mg twice per day. The latter should also give protection if taken every other day. Ambroxol 75 mg (mucosan), available in some countries, is also a good medication that helps cells to detoxify.

Hold on to Your Hats: More Pseudo-reality Ahead

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.



This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.