I became determined over the last year of my practice to prioritize anything life-threatening or related to Primary Health Care, leaving bureaucracy or follow-ups related to the 'pandemic' (which is really one of people with NO symptoms, at all) as my last priority (and got a hard time from administration for doing that). It made me realize not only the damage done to our society, but also the absurdity of everything today.
Now the vaccination campaign has begun in earnest, and so has the winter flu season. After a summer and autumn of no typical COVID-19 cases, doctors are starting to see some action again. Some are coming to me with symptoms of the COVID-19 pneumonia we saw back in springtime (and earlier). I suspect that the thousands of people who have already received the experimental vaccines - approved against common sense and precautions - have something to do with this uptick. Thus, I feel compelled to write again, out of concern for the millions who are considering getting vaccinated - either because they believe the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them, or because they feel they have no choice other than to take them.
Several vaccines are currently on offer - some are 'classical' ones, others experimental genetic vaccines. The former ones include Russia's Sputnik, Oxford's Astra Zeneca and China's SinoVac. They have an attenuated virus. Genetic ones include Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, and CureVac. There are many others lined up.
This is the first time genetic vaccines are being used in the human population, and they're on the market only a few months after development. No one can guarantee the safety of these vaccines, regardless of how scientifically sound they're portrayed as being.
An analysis of the various vaccines rolled up during this health crisis is beyond the scope of this article. Others have done a great job on that. My advice is that if you're absolutely forced to get a vaccination in order to win back something resembling a "normal life", opt if you can for the attenuated virus ones. I propose a health protocol below for anyone getting either type of vaccine. But first, I would like to bring to point out something that is rarely mentioned in the current climate of hysteria over a virus.
There are already viruses in our Genomes!
The greatest shock in genomic science was to discover that the human genome contains more viral than "human" genes. That is, the human genome comprises thousands of viruses that infected our distant ancestors. They got there by infecting eggs or sperm, inserting their own DNA into ours.
Viruses are peculiar things which, when examined under the microscope, can appear very pretty or downright creepy, depending on the virus. A virus may have DNA or RNA, and the type of genetic material depends on the function and nature of the virus. Some are very infectious, others are essential for life. There is, for instance, a gene that encodes for a protein that allows for babies to fuse to their mothers during pregnancy - and it is a virus gene.
Where most genetic diversity is to be found is in virus genes. Scientists estimate that there are some 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (one nonillion = 10^30) viruses in the ocean, and genetically they match almost nothing in genes from any microbe, animal, plant or other organism - even from any other known virus.
All living things have hundreds or thousands of genes imported by viruses. There is a group of viral species known as retroviruses which insert their genetic material into the host cell's DNA. When the host cell divides, it copies the virus's DNA along with its own. Retroviruses have "on switches" that prompt their host cell to make proteins out of nearby genes. Sometimes their switches turn on host genes that ought to be kept shut off, and cancer can result.
What is known as endogenous retrovirus - endogenous meaning generated within - are the viruses that lurk in the genomes of just about every major group of vertebrates, from fish to reptiles to mammals.
Back in February 2020, long before lockdowns were rolled out in the Western world, someone made the connection of how components of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (glycoprotein S) are homologous to some of our human endogenous retroviruses - the viruses that are found in our DNA. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine is designed to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the human body.
Various researchers have brought to our attention the concept of viral recombination: when two viruses meet, they are very effective at exchanging genetic material between each other and a new recombined virus can be generated from this exchange. Due to the properties of our own DNA, we might not just be looking here at the arrival of a new recombined flu-like virus (the coronavirus of the vaccine + a flu virus in our cells), but - in the worst case scenario - to the recombining of a virus that is far more deadly.
Fragments of hemorrhagic viruses that are thought to have caused the Black Death (for more information see New Light on the Black Death: The Viral and Cosmic Connection), are listed as part of vertebrate genomes. See for instance the following paper:
Unexpected Inheritance: Multiple Integrations of Ancient Bornavirus and Ebolavirus/Marburgvirus Sequences in Vertebrate GenomesSometimes it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.
Vertebrate genomes contain numerous copies of retroviral sequences, acquired over the course of evolution. Until recently they were thought to be the only type of RNA viruses to be so represented, because integration of a DNA copy of their genome is required for their replication. In this study, an extensive sequence comparison was conducted in which 5,666 viral genes from all known non-retroviral families with single-stranded RNA genomes were matched against the germline genomes of 48 vertebrate species, to determine if such viruses could also contribute to vertebrate genetic heritage. In 19 of the tested vertebrate species, we discovered as many as 80 high-confidence examples of genomic DNA sequences that appear to be derived, as long ago as 40 million years, from ancestral members of 4 currently circulating virus families with single strand RNA genomes. Surprisingly, almost all of the sequences are related to only two families in the Order Mononegavirales: the Bornaviruses and the Filoviruses, which cause lethal neurological disease and hemorrhagic fevers, respectively. Based on signature landmarks some, and perhaps all, of the endogenous virus-like DNA sequences appear to be LINE element-facilitated integrations derived from viral mRNAs. The integrations represent genes that encode viral nucleocapsid, RNA-dependent-RNA-polymerase, matrix and, possibly, glycoproteins.
Health Protocol for Potential Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination
This health protocol proposal is merely information - not advice. If readers need medical advice, they should consult a doctor or other appropriate medical professional.
Elliot Overton, CFMP, DIpCNM came up with a basic nutritional and lifestyle protocol that is easily accessible and could be started a week or two before a potential coronavirus vaccination. He suggests:
Aims:Regarding the vitamin C dose left open above, the answer is A LOT! In fact, the dosage is vitamin C to individual level of bowel tolerance. How much could that be? Here's an important testimonial re-published on Sott.net years ago, for a 37 pound (17 kg) girl receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine:
1-2 weeks BEFORE Vaccination
- Improve cell energy turnover through stimulating mitochondrial energy metabolism
- Immune modulation to prevent excessive/hyper-reactive immune response
- Increase likelihood of mTOR inhibition to potentially reduce the likelihood of intracellular mRNA translation (theory)
- Support antioxidant system and detoxification pathways
Immune modulators, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants
Glutathione & Precursors:
Mitchondrial Cocktail:
- N-acetylcysteine (NAC) - 600mg x 4 per day (any brand)
- Glycine - 5 grams powder per day
- Liposomal glutathione - 500mg x 2 per day on an empty stomach (brand example here)
- Rosemarinic acid - Source: example here for US. Alternatively, here in tincture form for UK/EU. Dose: 4-6 caps per day or, if using tincture, the dose recommended on the bottle
- Curcumin - Seeking Health brand - Liposomal Curcumin & Resveratrol (available in most countries). 1 & ¼ tsp two times per day, on an empty stomach
- Vitamin C - Dose (?)
- Vitamin D - Dose (?)
Lifestyle interventions:
- Thiamine - 2-300mg per day (as benfotiamine or TTFD [Allithiamine or Thiamax])
- Nicotinamide Riboside (NAD+ precursor) - 2 caps per day (example brand Niagen)
- Coenzyme Q10 - 4-800mg per day (example here)
- R-Lipoic acid - 800mg per day (example brands here)
- Adenosyl B12 - 6,000-9,000mcg (example brand here)
- Methylated B complex - 1 per day (example brands here)
- Multi-Mineral - 1 per day (example brands here)
- Zinc Acetate - approx. 30mg per day (example here)
- Selenomethionine - 200mcg per day (example brands here)
Immediately AFTER Vaccination
- Cold therapy (cold showers, bathing - equal minutes per degree Celsius of water)
- Fasting/calorie restriction - one possible idea is to fast for 12-24 hours before having the vaccine administered. After approximately 12 hours of fasting, mTOR is inhibited and AMPK is activated.
- Type of exercise: Moderate-high intensity endurance exercise. Probably best to avoid weight lifting/resistance training in the days prior to vaccination.
- 500mg liposomal glutathione, vitamin C (dose?)
- Epsom salts bath - 4 cups salts, duration 20-30 minutes
- Immediately enter sauna, endure 40-60 minutes at a reasonable temperature
- After sauna, large glass of water containing: 1/4 tsp activated charcoal, 1/4 tsp bentonite clay (or alternatively 4 caps of a full-spectrum binder such as GI Detox by Bio-botanical Research).
How Much C? A Lot. A Whole LotAnother option is to take liposomal vitamin C - depending on the format - 1 unit or gram every hour. In my experience and research, vitamin C is absolutely a must.
Our five-year-old, 37-pound (about 17 kg) daughter received saturation-level doses of 8,000 to 11,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C every day the week before her first MMR vaccination. The day of her shot, she happily and comfortably held 24,000 mg. For the next couple of days after the shot, her dose was reduced to 20,000 mg/day. Then, for the next four days, her vitamin C dose went down to 15,000 mg/day. The next four: 14,000 mg, 13,000 mg, 12,000 mg and 11,000 mg per day respectively.
For the next several weeks leading all the way up to her second MMR shot, she was getting between 8,000 and 11,000 mg of vitamin C each day.
On the day of her second MMR shot, just a little over a month from the first one, she once again received and comfortably held 24,000 mg of vitamin C. The day after: 19,000 mg. Once again, using bowel tolerance as an indicator, we gradually decreased this dose over the two weeks following this second immunization to an average of 9,000 mg/day. Eventually, we went back to her regular dose of 5,000 mg/day or 1,000 mg/day per year of age, following the recommendation of Frederick Robert Klenner, MD: http://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1998/articles/1998-v13n04-p198.shtml or DoctorYourself.com - Klenner Vitamin C Paper.
As for the vitamin D dose, if you don't have a recent blood test showing your vitamin D levels, then take 600 to 2000 IU per day. That's a safe enough dose that will provide sufficiency without incurring toxicity. Those who have insulin resistance could do 100,000 IU per month.
To the above, I would add melatonin, 5mg of which before going to bed will also confer protection. I would also suggest therapies that typically address medical populations with significant chronic inflammation and/or insulin resistance, i.e. people with various chronic medical diseases.
- In the case of insulin resistance, berberine (0.9-1.5 grams in divided doses daily) or metformin 500 mg once per day and, if tolerated, add a second daily metformin 500 mg dose after a week.
- Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg once per day, starting a few days before vaccination. On the day you get the vaccine, take HCQ 200 mg twice that day. Continue with 200 mg twice per day for another week, or longer. It's safe enough to take provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT interval in an electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT.
- Given that hydroxychloroquine has become highly controlled, an alternative is Ivermectin 12 mg on the day of the vaccine and another dose a week afterwards if reactions and/or symptoms persist. Children weighing between 15 and 24 kg should take only 3 mg, those in the range of 25 to 34 kg should take 6 mg, and anyone between 36 and 50 kg should take 9 mg.
- Azithromycin 250-500 mg three times per week (provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT in the electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT), or doxycycline 200 mg once per day or 100 mg twice per day. The latter should also give protection if taken every other day.
- Ambroxol 75 mg (mucosan), available in some countries, is also a good medication that helps cells to detoxify.
The vaccines currently being promoted by the media constitute a literal medical experiment - particularly the genetic ones. As such, they would ordinarily be subject to years of trials and study. The only reason this is being allowed to happen is because these vaccines have been quasi-legally framed as "investigational COVID-19 vaccines" and as such are permitted under "emergency use authorization."
The Nuremberg Code, which states:
1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.It's important that everyone comes to terms with the fact that true reality is now overlaid and distorted by a global pseudo-reality, and that in the largely mythical context of a perpetual "health emergency crisis," appeals to basic human rights may no longer protect us from exemption to "public health measures."
This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.
Last year left no doubt in my mind that psychopaths rule the world. Supporting them are those who look forward to being vaccinated because they rely on authorities as their external moral compass - regardless of said authorities being demonstrably wrong on the science and cruel in their actions.
Even if you manage to hold out and avoid being vaccinated, keep the above health protocol in mind for the worst case scenario - a real pandemic sparked by genetic recombination occurring in the vaccinated.