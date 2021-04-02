Earth Changes
Europe's drought-induced crop losses tripled in 50 years, threatening future global food supply chain
Fri, 02 Apr 2021 16:54 UTC
The study examined agricultural production in 28 European countries (including the UK) from 1961 to 2018 and compared it with the prevalence of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, heat waves and cold snaps alike, all four of which increased in frequency over the study period.
The researchers found crop losses of 2.2% of total crop yield between 1964 and 1990, which surged to some 7.3% in the period between 1991 and 2015.
To make matters worse, droughts were found to be intensifying and occurring more frequently, a phenomenon which previous studies have identified as a result of shifts in the jet stream.
While study authors acknowledge that European crop yields increased by some 150% in the periods between 1964 and 1990 and between 1991 and 2015 respectively, they found that certain more essential crops like cereal crops were hit harder than others, with potential disastrous knock-on effects.
Cereals, which make up roughly 65% of the EU's agricultural land and are used to feed the bloc's livestock, were the most severely affected by recurring and intensifying droughts, with losses increasing by over 3% in each drought year.
The authors warned of the potential "ripple effects" from drought and heatwave-induced crop losses which could endanger food systems in Europe and the wider world, possibly triggering global price spikes.
"Based on our data on the financing of different 'Islamic State' terrorist units by private individuals, we have established that this money comes from 40 countries, including some G20 member-states."
~ VVP speaking to international media at the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on 16 November 2015
Did I not read an article here on Sott that the Belgian court had ruled the restrictions illegal?
And we are supposed to believe that all those Democrats were scared for their lives on the 6th. Please. This kinda puts things in perspective...
"Safe and accessible maternity care during the pandemic" 2 things here. First, this seems to be presuming this pandemic is going to carry on for...
It is good to read about the BEST of humanity, rather than constant bombardment of the worst we can do to one another.
Can't read The Telegraph's article unless I register. F**k it. Well there is not much left of personal interactions with our close ones that has...
Comment: Since 2015 Europe suffering worst droughts in two thousand years
Crop and cattle losses are on the rise everywhere, whether it is due to extensive drought, massive hail, epic flooding, huge dust storms, unexpected frosts, and even epidemics. See also: