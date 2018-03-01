five people died from frosts since the beginning of the year

Anomalous cold persists in the center of European Russia.



During the past few days in parts of Belarus, the average temperature has been 14-16 degrees below normal.



New cold records for February 27 in Bobruisk (-28.5), in Zhitkovichi (-26.6), in Gomel (-23.8), and in the city of Klichev (-30.4°C).

Record cold in Central Russia



In Rybinsk on February 27, the temperature dropped to -33.3°C, shattering the old record of -28.9°C set more than half a century ago, in 1963.



Other record holders included Vladimir (-26.5) and Tula (-26.4).



Siberian frosts in the center of European Russia



Moscow running 10-12 degrees below normal. February 27 recorded the lowest temperature of the season (-21.7).



Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links