Stacks of rare blue ice form 30ft high on shores of the Great Lakes (PHOTOS,VIDEOS)
Mary Kekatos
Daily Mail
Wed, 28 Feb 2018 13:35 UTC
Photographers flocked to The Great Lake State's shoreline to capture the irregular rectangles towering with the iconic Mackinac Bridge in the background.
Blue ice occurs when snow falls on a glacier, is compressed, and becomes part of the glacier. Air bubbles are squeezed out and ice crystals enlarge, preventing the passage of light and making the ice appear blue.
In the middle of her work shift Sunday morning, mother-of-three Tori Burley received a text message from her father that excited her: 'The blue ice is back!'
'The blue ice is incredible, when it shows up, it's like these mountains of ice just appear on the shores out of nowhere,' Tori Burley told the Detroit Free Press.
'They're huge, I haven't seen a photo that truly does them justice on just how giant they are.'
Dozens of people lined up along the shore to take photos and climb onto the big blocks of ice, some towering over 30 feet tall.
A combination of wind and the current pushed the chunks to shore, where they piled up on top of each other to build 'mountains' of ice.
Jeff Caverly, a photographer from Essexville, said two years ago he and his brother were on the way to Tahquamenon Falls and were at a loss for words when they saw the blue ice under the Mackinac Bridge in the afternoon light.
'We grabbed our cameras and took a hike out on the ice to explore,' Caverly told the Press. 'The ice had piled up and there were great views everywhere.'
'It's way prettier up close. When you're standing there, it's just towering right next to you.'
Jen Cole Photography.
A native of Mackinaw City, Cole says there's so much to love about the place where Michigan's two peninsulas meet.
'I grew up watching my dad take photos and share that passion with him,' she said. 'I love the beauty of northern Michigan.'
Burley, of trilliumandpine.com, said she advises fellow photographers to shoot at sunrise or just before sunset to get the perfect shot.
'The lower light gives the ice the best blue glow and makes it pop a lot more in photos,' she said.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
