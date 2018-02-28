Minus 30.5 degrees were measured on the Zugspitze
© Angelika Warmuth/dpa
Minus 30.5 degrees measured on the Zugspitze in Germany
Minus 30.5 degrees C (-22.9F)
According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach, minus 30.5 degrees was measured on the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, on Tuesday night.

"At minus 30.5 degrees it was as cold there on the night of Tuesday as never before in a third decade of February since 1901 - ie 117 years! Under minus 30 degrees on the extreme for the end of February is really an extreme you can see very clearly what a massive cold air intrusion it is currently ", so meteorologist Dominik Jung from weatherportal wetter.net .

Thanks to Ole Jensen for this link