"This is the biggest disaster, as far as damage, we've ever experienced in our state," says Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.You've got to watch this video!We've got at least 400 million in livestock losses and 140 million in crop losses,says Ricketts."There may be as many as a million calves lost in Nebraska," says agriculture secretary Sonny Purdue, United States Secretary of Agriculture.What have I been saying about fighting in the streets for food?