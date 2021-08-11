China will establish a blacklist of karaoke songs to ban those containing "illegal content" from karaoke venues across the country starting from 1 October, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.The ministry said banned content would include that which endangers national unity,Content providers to karaoke venues will be responsible for auditing the songs, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday, adding thatThe ministry said it encouraged content providers to supply "healthy and uplifting" music to these venues.and has in recent months punished livestreaming to video platforms for hosting content it deems "low taste".