Two months after a Russian livestreamer's girlfriend died on YouTube, the country's internet community lost another popular character. On Thursday, a man known as "Grandfather" passed away on air in front of around 150 viewers.According to Smolensk-based online outlet Readovka, Yury Dushechkin was a regular feature on 'First Step to YouTube' - a channel that became well known locally for live footage taking advantage of the vulnerable. It falls under the now-infamous category ofThe website first reported on the channel in 2017, when the owner would pay homeless people to drink alcohol or hot sauce on camera.Quoting the channel's viewers, Readovka suggests that Dushechkin, who goes by the name Zheka. After the death, the video was promptly deleted.Local portal SmolNarod reported that the regional police are investigating the incident.He was subsequently banned from YouTube. Just overHe continued to livestream for over an hour after the incident, with her corpse on full display.In December, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov proposed a ban on broadcasts that livestream violence."A criminal case has just been opened because a girl died as a result of a stream," Pushkov said to the Senate. "We must introduce such amendments to the legislation that will prohibit trash streams."Early on Friday morning, following the Dushechkin death, Pushkov once again reiterated his support for a ban."A homeless man died in Smolensk during a trash streaming session," he tweeted. "He was bullied and beaten, and the internet scum paid money to a blogger for this spectacle."