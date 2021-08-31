© Noel Celus/AFP.



Beijing on Monday banned written exams for six- and seven-year-olds,"Too frequent exams... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure," have been axed by the Ministry of Education, according to new guidelines released Monday.The ministry said the pressure on pupils from a young age "harms their mental and physical health."The regulations also limit exams in other years of compulsory education to once a term, with mid-term and mock examinations allowed in junior high school.The measures are part of wider government reforms of China's education sector, which include— seen by parents as a way to inflate their children's educational fortunes.In late July, ChinaThe aim is to reduce China's education inequality, where some middle-class parents willingly fork out 100,000 yuan (US$15,400) or more per year on private tutoring to get their children into top schools.Many also snag property in schools' catchment areas, driving up house prices."There is no other country that has such a strong tutoring culture (as China)," said Claudia Wang, partner and Asia education lead at Shanghai-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman.WithBeijing city authorities last week announced thatThe Ministry of EducationHowever, many Chinese parents still regard education as a path to social mobility.The gaokao is one of the few ways that poor, rural students can access better educational opportunities and job prospects at top universities.