China's exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from first grade onwards, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao, where a single score can determine a child's life trajectory.
"Too frequent exams... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure," have been axed by the Ministry of Education, according to new guidelines released Monday.
The ministry said the pressure on pupils from a young age "harms their mental and physical health."
The regulations also limit exams in other years of compulsory education to once a term, with mid-term and mock examinations allowed in junior high school.
The measures are part of wider government reforms of China's education sector, which include a crackdown on cram schools — seen by parents as a way to inflate their children's educational fortunes.
In late July, China ordered all private tutoring firms to turn non-profit, and barred tutoring agencies from giving lessons in core subjects at weekends and holidays, effectively crippling a $100 billion sector.
The aim is to reduce China's education inequality, where some middle-class parents willingly fork out 100,000 yuan (US$15,400) or more per year on private tutoring to get their children into top schools.
"There is no other country that has such a strong tutoring culture (as China)," said Claudia Wang, partner and Asia education lead at Shanghai-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
With population growth at its slowest in decades, Chinese authorities lifted a two-child birth limit earlier this year and wish to increase incentives for parents to have more children.
Beijing city authorities last week announced that teachers must rotate schools every six years, to prevent a concentration of top talent at some schools. Education officials on Monday reiterated a ban on schools setting up "priority" classes for gifted students.
The Ministry of Education also banned written homework for first- and second-graders earlier this year, and limited homework for junior high students to no more than 1.5 hours per night.
However, many Chinese parents still regard education as a path to social mobility.
The gaokao is one of the few ways that poor, rural students can access better educational opportunities and job prospects at top universities.
Comment: South China Morning Post reports that the under-18s will be restricted to gaming for one hour a day on weekends and public holidays:
Beijing has issued a new rule limiting the gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, marking the country's most stringent measure yet to tackle gaming addiction among young people.Whilst these various bans can and will be circumvented for those who are sufficiently determined, it seems that, China's government is attempting to foster a society that it considers will be the most beneficial for its people:
The National Press and Publication Administration (NAAP), China's top watchdog for gaming and other forms of online media, formally issued the rules to combat gaming addiction among teenagers, according to a report by state media outlet Xinhua.
The previous rules, introduced in 2019, limited the play time for minors to no more than 90 minutes each day and 3 hours on statutory holidays.
Tencent Holdings and NetEase may be limited as players under 18 currently account for only a small part of revenues, over the longer term the new rule could gradually erode the country's player base.
That's not necessarily a bad thing.
The notice also states that companies must strictly implement the real-name registration and login system in their games and not provide access to video games for those who are unregistered.
The gaming unit of Tencent said in a statement on Monday that it supports the new regulation and will implement the new requirements as soon as possible.
"Many parents have said that the gaming addiction problem among teens and children has gravely affected their ability to learn and study as well as their physical and mental health, even causing a series of societal problems," a spokesperson for NAAP told Xinhua.
Parents and experts in the West report similar issues, and, notably, the recommendations are that children's gaming time needs to be restricted.
NAAP said that gaming companies are the main entities responsible for stopping children from becoming addicted to games. Beijing's heightened scrutiny of the industry in recent months has already hit the stock prices of Chinese gaming giants such as Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili.
After a state media article described video games as "spiritual opium" earlier in August, Tencent, the world's largest gaming company by revenue, lost US$43 billion from its market valuation in a matter of hours. Tencent has lost more than US$400 billion in value since a high in February.
In their recent quarterly reports this month, Tencent and Bilibili both emphasised that they have faithfully implemented the anti-addiction measures required by state authorities and that minors have become a small portion of their overall user base.
Tencent said that players under 16 accounted for just 2.6 per cent of its gross gaming receipts in China, with those under 12 accounting for just 0.3 per cent. Bilibili said that minors contributed only 1 per cent of the company's gaming revenue.
