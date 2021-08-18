© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



A long way from Washington

security dependence among the vassals, to keep tributaries pliant and protected, and keep the barbarians from coming together".

Imperial overstretch

Afghanistan's future

Rather than occupying the country and imposing foreign values, Russia and China aim to align Afghanistan's interests with that of Greater Eurasia

- integration, not domination.

Even the Taliban must be surprised at the immense speed of its victory in Afghanistan. The collapse of the US-backed government affects more than just daily life in Kabul, however, causing political echoes across the continent.As the US and its allies absorb the consequences of their defeat in Afghanistan, the major powers on the continent, such as Russia, China and Iran, will attempt to reorient the country towards a solution consistent with the Greater Eurasian Partnership.The world has changed remarkably over the past two decades. The US was at the height of its powerMilitary action in the Central Asian nation was ostensibly in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, although the nation-building that followed encompassed greater. The US, as a liberal hegemon, was intent on converting Afghanistan into a democratic state allied with Washington.While Moscow, Beijing and Tehran shared Washington's objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, they all opposed the American military footprint and hegemonic ambitions.Strengthening US influence in the Central Asian region was deemed important to prevent the emergence of potential rivals - a strategic imperative of a global hegemon.As US power declines, the security guarantees become unreliable, political loyalties towards Washington diminish, and its adversaries gain influence.Now, 20 years after invading Afghanistan, the world has changed and the US is now in relative decline.and appear increasingly unsustainable.The humiliating defeat in Afghanistan has also inflicted irreparable damage on liberal interventionism. The scenes from Kabul, reminiscent of Saigon, will make it difficult for Washington to convince its already war-weary public to support another military campaign in the name of spreading its values.in the nation-building operation will likely be more hesitant to take part in similar military adventurism in the future,The ability to recruit locals to put themselves on the frontline has also diminished. Afghans who co-operated with the US will likely suffer greatly in the time ahead. While frontline states of a global hegemon can enjoy very favourable conditions, theand other partners on America's global frontlines will enjoy less support and could suddenly be abandoned as US power fades and Washington must revert to pragmatism.Following NATO's defeat, the major regional powers such as Russia, China and Iran must respond to the insecurity of a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. An extremist Islamic government in their region is a profound challenge, and these countries are now scrambling for a tenable post-NATO solutions.The end of NATO's presence also presents opportunities, as states in the region that previously looked towards the US as a security provider must now rely on the regional powers. In a case in point,in response to the risk of Islamic fundamentalists using Afghanistan as a staging ground for destabilising Central Asia.However, bothIt is not yet clear if the Taliban will take political responsibility and whether the current non-threatening posture towards Russia and China may be only temporary, while it consolidates power.However, the Greater Eurasian Partnership appears to be the best path for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan., the Taliban needs to restore some degree of prosperity and peace.While US efforts to establish hegemony with military power failed, China's Belt and Road Initiative and other co-operative programmes under the Greater Eurasian Partnership may convince the Taliban it shares a common future with the wider region.