afghanistan taliban newsreal
© Sott.net
Is the war in Afghanistan finally over? The US' longest war appears to be reaching its conclusion with the withdrawal of American forces, and the Taliban's rapid advance into Afghanistan's cities.

Although it seems to have occurred 'overnight', this development has actually been in play since the Trump administration. Since the week before Western lockdowns began, funnily enough...

In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall explain why the bizarre (mis)adventure of 'get Osama Bin Laden hiding out in Afghanistan' merely delayed inevitable Eurasian integration, and set the stage for a 'Corona World Order'.


Running Time: 01:41:26

