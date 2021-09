© AP Photo / Andy Wong

Venezuelan Oil Sector: China is Stepping In

Iran-China Oil Trade & 25-Year Strategic Partnership

"We have reached a point of no return along with the accelerating decline of the US,"

China's Pragmatic Approach to Afghanistan

China is dealing a blow to Washington's sanctions strategy by stretching a helping hand to developing states labelled by the US as "pariahs" which have been subjected to tough restrictions. This shows that the world has reached a point of no return along with the accelerating decline of the US, says Asia Pacific commentator Thomas W. Pauken II.The value of tough US sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector will substantially decline if China steps in to fill the void, energy observers say, citing Bloomberg's September report that China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), once a major investor in Venezuela, is sending engineers and commercial staff to the South American state.Venezuela's oil industry was subjected to crippling restrictions by the Trump administration. Trump started to tighten the screws on the country's energy sectoron the country's energy giant Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA).aimed at toppling Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Washington also went after key trading houses and individuals that propped up Venezuela's oil exports.Eventually, Venezuela's crude production slid from 1.013 million barrels per day in 2019 to as low as 337,000 bpd in June 2020. It then rebounded to 537,000 bpd in June 2021 but. To prevent the energy sector's further demise, Maduro announced in March 2021 that he was ready to end the monopoly of state-owned PDVSA and. The South American country possesses the world's largest crude reserves, with 304 billion barrels. Still, oil experts suggested at the time that no matter how seductive Maduro's proposal was, Western energy giants would wait until Joe Biden lifts sanctions on PDVSA, something that the US president is not rushing to do.Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on 1 September that CNPC is taking steps to boost oil production in Venezuela. While CNPC and PDVSA haven't comment on the issue, some energy experts suggest that the Chinese company's return to Venezuela doesn't mean "the beginning of a gigantic production stage." It's more likely that CNPC would return to a production level of over 100,000 bpd in the South American state and export the crude back to China to help PDVSA repay its debt to Beijing, according to them. However, Oilprice.com believes that the Chinese energy ambitions in Venezuela are bigger, especially given Maduro's proposal, soaring oil prices and Beijing's Belt and Road push. The media outlet believes that Beijing could help Caracas revive its crude industry."ThisOilprice.com notes, adding that Beijing's growing economy requires "greater access to oil supplies around the globe."Meanwhile, the Chinese appear to go even so far as to defy Washington's sanctions, according to a Reuters 22 July report. The media alleged that China Concord Petroleum Co, a logistics company also known as CCPC, played a central role in the oil trade with Venezuela and Iran - a country which was subjected to a policy of maximum pressure under Donald Trump. As in Venezuela's case, Team Trump sought nothing short of a regime change in the Islamic Republic , according to Reuters. CCPC hasn't provided comments on Reuters' findings while China's foreign ministry made it clear to the media outlet that Beijing "strongly opposes unilateral sanctions and urges the United States to remove the 'long-arm jurisdiction' on companies and individuals."While Reuters is raising the issue of new limits to US sanctions policies, the US Treasury has so far declined to comment about the CCPC's supposed trade with Venezuela and Iran.In contrast to Donald Trump, Biden is unlikely to punish China, deems Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific Affairs commentator and author of US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal.When it comes to Iran, the Biden administration previously expressed a willingness to resume the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actionand lift sanctions under certain conditions. However,ahead of the Iranian presidential election, which saw Iranian "hardliner" Ebrahim Raisi winning the race.Although Iran's economy is facing hardships, with a plummeting rial and growing poverty, Tehran remains firm when it comes to its national interests in the nuclear talks. After Raisi assumed office in early August 2021, Tehran said that it would proceed with negotiations only if they are determined to be in Iran's interests.According to Pauken, the Islamic Republic's confidence could be partially explained by the 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deal concluded by Tehran and Beijing in March 2021. reportedly secures about $400 billion in Chinese investments for the Iranian economy. China is also interested in maintaining good economic ties with Iran: like Venezuela, the Islamic Republic is sitting on substantial hydrocarbon reserves."The China-Iran 25-year agreement was a game-changer," says the Beijing-based commentator."The commentator does not rule out that. This means that China might play a big role in the development of Iran and Venezuela in the future regardless of what Washington will opt to do.Thomas Pauken says. "China's Belt & Road InitiativeThis is not the only front where China's realpolitik comes in contradiction to the US geopolitical game: Beijing has also expressed its willingness to lend a helping hand to Afghanistan following the US-NATO withdrawal from the country.While Washington and EU member states are weighing pros and cons of recognising Afghanistan's new Taliban* government,to the Central Asian state. The aid will includeas well as three million COVID-19 vaccine doses.For its part,. Moreover, Afghanistan could offer new business opportunities to Beijing, given the Central Asian state's $1 trillion to $3 trillion worth of mineral wealth , which includes lithium, a crucial element for China's electric battery industry.It does not mean, however, that Beijing will embrace the Taliban no matter what, says Pauken. Quite the contrary: China will monitor the situation carefully, according to him."China will assist the Taliban with the rebuilding of Afghanistan, but there are trust issues," the Beijing-based author notes. "The Taliban is a terrorist organisation with a very violent and criminal history. It is difficult to trust people from such backgrounds. Accordingly,. This will take time but if the Taliban proves to be a force for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan."The commentator believesIn fact China's realpolitik approach towards Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan and other nations sets a new precedent ending the hegemony of the Western-led unipolar model, according to the author.